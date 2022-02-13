Hockey: Wisconsin goalie shines as Badgers stun No. 11 Irish 5-3

Tribune Staff Report

MADISON, Wis. – No. 11 Notre Dame skated into a hot goaltender Saturday night in its COVID-delayed Big Ten Hockey Conference series opener against Wisconsin.

Junior goaltender Jared Moe turned aside Notre Dame’s opening salvo of 12 shots before his teammates scored on their first shot on goal of the night as Wisconsin ended its six-game losing skid and Notre Dame’s three-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory before 9,228 at the Kohl Center.

► More:Notre Dame's Graham scoring in new role as No. 11 Irish hockey team visits Wisconsin

► More:Trevor Janicke’s goal spree has others taking notice at Notre Dame

Moe, who transferred from Minnesota after last season, finished with 38 saves after Notre Dame outshot Wisconsin 41-15, falling to 20-9 overall and remaining in fourth place in the Big Ten with its 12-7-0 record and 32 points. Wisconsin improved to 9-19-3 overall and 6-14-1 in the Big Ten for 20 points.

Ryder Rolston, Solag Bakich and Grant Silianoff scored goals for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish, while five different players scored for coach Tony Granato’s Badgers, who had eight players in COVID-19 quarantine this week, forcing the series which was originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday to be pushed back. Mathieu De St. Phalle, Ryder Donovan, Anthony Kehrer, Josh Ess and Jack Gorniak netted goals for Wisconsin.

The Fighting Irish outshot the Badgers 19-5 in the first period but trailed 3-1 after the first period, and when the teams returned to the ice for the second period, Jackson had grad-transfer (from Cornell) Matthew Galajda replace starting goalie Ryan Bischel, who won Big Ten First Star of the Week honors after his play last weekend against Penn State. Bischel managed just two saves, while Galajda finished with eight in his two periods of work. Their 10 combined saves were matched by Moe in each of the second and third periods.

The Irish came out flying and had the first 12 shots on goal in the game. But the 13th belonged to De St. Phalle, who beat a screened Bischel at 8:07. Rolston tied the game at 18:00 when he took a cross-ice feed from Charlie Raith, with Bakich getting the second assist.

But 23 seconds later, the Badgers went up 2-1 on Donovan’s goal. After Notre Dame’s Max Ellis hit the crossbar on a breakaway at 18:51, Kehrer made it 3-1 from the right faceoff circle at 19:18.

Landon Slaggert had a breakaway at the end of the first period for Notre Dame, but Moe made his 18th save of the period at 19:59.

Wisconsin went up 4-1 on Ess’ goal at 13:16 of the second period shortly after Moe survived a 3-on-1 Irish break by denying a close shot by Ellis.

Notre Dame made things interesting late in the game beginning with Bakich’s goal at 17:30 of the third period. Jackson then pulled Galajda for an extra attacker, and Silianoff made it a 4-3 game at 18:58. Galajda was pulled again in the final minute, but Gorniak’s goal at 19:34 found the empty net for the final margin.

There was some good news for Notre Dame this weekend. After sweeps by Minnesota (over Ohio State) and Michigan (against Michigan State), the Irish, with 32 points, did clinch at least fourth place in the standings and home ice for the best-of-three first round of the Big Ten playoffs. Wisconsin (20 points, three games left), Penn State (17 points, four games left) and Michigan State (14 points, four games left) cannot pass Notre Dame.

WISCONSIN 5, NOTRE DAME 3

At Kohl Center, Madison, WIsconsin

Notre Dame 1 | 0 | 2—3

Wisconsin 3 | 1 | 1—5

First Period—Scoring: 1. Wisconsin, Mathieu De St. Phalle 9 (Carson Bantle) EV 8:07. 2. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 10 (Charlie Raith, Solag Bakick) EV 18:00. 3. Wisconsin, Ryder Donovan 2 (Liam Malmquist, Jack Gorniak) EV 18:23. 4. Wisconsin, Anthony Kehrer 1 (Mathieu De St. Phalle, Carson Bantle) EV 19:28. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0, Wisconsin 0-0.

Second Period—Scoring: 5. Wisconsin, Josh Ess 1 (Mathieu De St. Phalle, Jack Gorniak) EV 13:16. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (2-4), Wisconsin 1-2 (1-2).

Third Period—Scoring: 6. Notre Dame, Solag Bakich 5 (Chase Blackmun, Cam Burke) EV 17:30. 7. Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff 5 (Chase Blackmun, Jesse Lansdell) EV 18:58. 8. Wisconsin, Jack Gorniak 5 (Dominick Mersch, Roman Ahcan) EN 19:34. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4), Wisconsin 2-4 (3-6).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 41 (19-10-12), Wisconsin 15 (5-6-4).

Goalie saves: Notre Dame (10), Ryan Bischel 2 (2-x-x) and Matthew Galajda 8 (x-5-3); Wisconsin (38), Jared Moe 38 (18-10-10).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 3, Wisconsin 0 of 2.

Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 26 (9-6-11), Wisconsin 18 (5-6-7).

Blocked shots: Notre Dame 6 (3-1-2), Wisconsin 22 (6-6-10).

Referees: Joseph Carusone and Kevin Corbett. Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

Attendance: 9,228 (15,359).

Records: Notre Dame 20-9-0 (12-7-0 Big Ten for 32 points), Wisconsin 9-19-3 (6-14-1 Big Ten for 20 points).

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, SOW, OW-OL, GF-GA

Michigan 45, 20, 14-6-0, 0, 0-3, 81-50

Minnesota 43, 20, 14-6-0, 0, 1-2, 68-45

Ohio State 42, 22, 13--2, 1, 1-1, 73-51

Notre Dame 32, 19, 12-7-0, 0, 5-1, 59-48

Wisconsin 20, 21, 6-14-1, 0, 1-2, 51-80

Penn State 17, 20, 5-14-1, 1, 1-1, 52-78

Michigan State 14, 20, 5-15-0, 0, 1-0, 43-75

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Michigan 23-7-1, .758, 125-70; Minnesota 19-11-0, .633, 102-72; Ohio State 21-9-2, .688, 115-71; Notre Dame 20-9-0, .690, 102-64; Wisconsin 9-19-3, .339, 67-108; Penn State 14-15-1, .483, 96-98; Michigan State 11-18-1, .383, 67-95.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2

Michigan 6, Michigan State 2

Saturday, Feb. 12

Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 3

Minnesota 5, Ohio State 1

Michigan 7, Michigan State 3

Sunday, Feb. 13

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State