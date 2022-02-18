Women's basketball: Following forfeit, Notre Dame needs one more win for double-bye in ACC tourney

Tribune Staff Report

In a turn of events Friday afternoon, Notre Dame women's basketball scheduled makeup Atlantic Coast Conference game with Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 22, has now been canceled, resulting in a forfeit by Virginia.

Coach Niele Ivey's Irish, 20-6 and 12-4 in the ACC, now hold tiebreaker wins over the team just ahead of them (Virginia Tech) and the two teams behind them (North Carolina and Georgia Tech). The Irish beat Georgia Tech in overtime Thursday night.

This is significant because Notre Dame needs just one more win top be a top four seed in the ACC tournament, which will be held March 2-6 in Greensboro, N.C. The top four seeds receive a double-bye in the tournament.

The Irish will host Clemson (9-17, 3-12 ACC) on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion. And then will host a rematch with No. 3 Louisville (22-3, 13-1 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 27, at noon. The Irish had its worst loss of the season to the Cardinals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 73-47.

The Irish have four players who average in double-figures in scoring. Olivia Miles is at 13.9 points a game, followed by Maya Dodson (12.4), Maddy Westbeld (11.7), Sonia Citron (11.4). Fifth starter Dara Mabrey checks in a 9.8 points a contest.