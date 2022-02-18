Women's basketball: No. 19 Notre Dame perseveres for overtime win at No. 16 Georgia Tech

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

Call it the gut-check at Ga-Tech.

In its most resume’-enhancing road victory of the women’s basketball season, unrelenting Notre Dame coughed up a 10-point lead over the final 7:17 of regulation, but dug in for a 72-66 overtime win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Freshman Olivia Miles scored 18 points, dished eight assists, made three steals and shook off both a shaky final few seconds in the fourth quarter and some elbow pain from a late fall as the 19th-ranked Irish broke their tie for fourth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the No. 16 Yellow Jackets.

ND (20-6, 11-4) improved to 2-4 away from home against ranked teams, its only other such win coming in November against a No. 16 Oregon State club that long ago fell out of the polls.

Blasting her way out of a recent slump that stretched into a scoreless first three quarters Thursday, repeatedly clutch Dara Mabrey tallied five points in the fourth period and six in OT for the Irish.

Maya Dodson (11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks), Sonia Citron (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Maddy Westbeld (10 points, 10 rebounds) all posted double-doubles for ND.

Senior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen paced all players with a season-high 24 points to go with six assists and four steals for Tech (19-7, 10-5).

Jacket star Lorela Cubaj added 15 rebounds and 10 points, but was just 4-of-15 from the field against an Irish defense that slowed her both in zone and in man, with Dodson and Westbeld each taking effective turns.

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 72, No. 16 GEORGIA TECH 66, OT

NOTRE DAME (20-6): Dodson 5-14 1-4 11, Westbeld 4-13 1-3 10, Citron 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-3 11, Miles 7-13 2-2 18, Brunelle 2-5 0-0 4, Peoples 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 7-14 72

GEORGIA TECH (19-7): Cubaj 4-15 2-3 10, Hermosa 1-7 1-2 3, Bates 4-8 0-0 12, Lahtinen 9-18 3-4 24, Love 2-8 4-6 8, Strautmane 3-7 1-2 9, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 11-17 66

Notre Dame 17 | 13 | 19 | 12 | 11—72

Georgia Tech 10 | 10 | 19 | 22 | 5—66