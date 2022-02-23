Women's basketball: How Notre Dame matches up against Clemson

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Clemson (9-18, 3-12 ACC) vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (20-6, 12-4).

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: ACC Network.

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

About Clemson

The Tigers have been more competitive of late, and they feature one of the hottest players in basketball in grad guard Delicia Washington. Clemson’s last three results have been 84-78 over Wake Forest, a 92-84 overtime loss at heavily favored Georgia Tech (four days before the Irish beat the host Jackets, also in OT) and most recently a 64-61 loss Sunday to favored Duke. Over her last 12 games, Washington, who was tabbed ACC co-player of the week on both Feb. 7 and 14, is averaging 22.9 points and 3.2 assists in addition to shooting 47.8% on 2s and 21-of-43 on 3s for 48.8%. For the season, she’s at 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals. … Other Tiger leaders include junior forward Amari Robinson (10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) and junior guard Daisha Bradford (9.1 points). … Starters Gabby Elliott (9.4 ppg) and Kiara Lewis (9.2 ppg) each left the team after last appearing Dec. 30 and Jan. 9, respectively, Elliott to enter the transfer portal and Lewis to retire. … The Tigers have befuddled the Irish three straight times, including 71-55 in December 2019 at Notre Dame, 78-55 in December 2020 and 68-63 last March in the ACC Tournament. Clemson entered that matchup as the 11th seed and ND as the No. 6.

About Notre Dame

The Irish can clinch at least fourth place in the ACC — and one of the four double byes in next week’s league tourney — with a win. They could also still finish as low as fifth if they lose both Thursday and Sunday’s regular-season finale against visiting No. 4 Louisville. … During pregame, ND will honor its four players who have at least senior status in Maya Dodson, Katlyn Gilbert, Dara Mabrey and Abby Prohaska, though none of the four is necessarily done after this season. None has officially declared her intentions. Mabrey can play a fifth full season if she chooses under the NCAA’s extra-year policy because of COVID, while Dodson may be able to take advantage as well despite already being a grad student. Irish coach Niele Ivey said Wednesday that required paperwork is being completed in an effort to facilitate Dodson’s return, and that Dodson has already expressed a desire to return. Prohaska and Gilbert, each currently sidelined, both retain eligibility through at least next season under redshirt guidelines. … ND leaders are Olivia Miles (13.9 ppg; 7.1 assists, second in the country; 5.8 rpg; 1.8 steals), Dodson (12.4 ppg; 8.0 rpg; 2.7 blocks, ninth in the country), Maddy Westbeld (11.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 50.0% net field goals), Sonia Citron (11.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 steals) and Mabrey (9.8 ppg, 53-of-150 on 3s for 37.5%). … The Irish are 12-0 at Purcell.

QUOTING: “She’s amazing. … She has the capability of literally taking over a game at any moment. She had 40 points at Georgia Tech and took them into an overtime game. She’s an incredible scorer and somebody we’re really gonna focus on tomorrow. … The whole team, they run (through) her, but even slowing her down, I feel like they’re playing really well. They have a lot of athleticism and play hard. They’re playing with desperation. They’re playing with a ton of energy. They (might) press for 40 minutes.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on Delicia Washington and Clemson.