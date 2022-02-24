Women's basketball: Dodson, Citron pave way to double bye in ACC tourney for Notre Dame

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Triggered by a double jolt of electrifying performances from Maya Dodson and Sonia Citron, Notre Dame secured its coveted double bye.

ND’s oldest star in Dodson and newest in Citron both posted sparkling lines as the No. 14-ranked Irish downed Clemson 77-56 on Thursday night to improve to 13-0 at Purcell Pavilion this women’s college basketball season.

Dodson scored 22 points, made 10-of-12 shots from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and swatted away five Tiger tries as ND moved to 21-6 overall, 13-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 women’s basketball season

► More:Women's basketball: Miles, Citron sweep ACC awards

Citron added 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

With the win, the Irish clinched at least a tie for fourth place in the 15-team ACC.

The top four teams will receive double byes at next week’s league tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

ND can still move to as high as the third seed if it can solve No. 4-ranked visiting Louisville (24-3, 15-2) in Sunday’s regular-season finale, or if No. 23 Virginia Tech (21-7, 13-4) falls at home to No. 3 North Carolina State (25-3, 16-1). The Irish own the tiebreaker over the Hokies.

Olivia Miles scored 11 points, dished nine assists and made three steals in Notre Dame’s latest win.

Junior forward Amari Robinson paced Clemson (9-19, 3-14) with 18 points, featuring 8-of-10 from the field. Daisha Bradford added 16 points.

Tiger ace Delicia Washington (22.9 points per game over her previous 12 outings) finished with 13, but was just 5-of-16 from the field and 11 of those points came in the second half, after ND built a 38-20 lead by the break.

No. 14 NOTRE DAME 77, CLEMSON 56

CLEMSON (9-19): Robinson 8-10 1-2 18, Hank 0-4 2-2 2, Bradford 7-12 0-0 16, Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 5-16 2-2 13, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-5 2-2 4, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-2 0-0 0, Elmore 1-5 0-0 3, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 7-8 56

NOTRE DAME (21-6): Dodson 9-11 2-4 20, Westbeld 3-4 0-0 6, Citron 8-14 5-6 23, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 9, Miles 5-12 1-4 11, Brunelle 2-8 1-2 6, Peoples 1-4 0-0 2, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 9-16 77

Clemson 11 | 9 | 20 | 16—56

Notre Dame 18 | 20 | 18 | 21—77