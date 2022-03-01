Schedule announced for Marcus Freeman's first spring practice as Notre Dame coach
Mike Berardino
ND Insider
Marcus Freeman’s first spring practice as Notre Dame football coach will begin on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, and conclude with the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 23.
There will be a newly instituted draft process three days before the Blue-Gold Game to pick the teams.
A kickoff time for Blue-Gold has yet to be announced.
Pro Day for Notre Dame draft hopefuls will be held on March 25.
Staff writer Mike Berardino can be reached at mberardino@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeBerardino.