Notre Dame Football Writer Mike Berardino Answers Your Questions In His First Live Chat

With the NFL Combine upon us and the first spring practice of the Marcus Freeman era fast approaching, it's time to answer your questions.

Mike Berardino, Notre Dame football writer for the South Bend Tribune and ndinsider.com, will host his first live chat in his new role this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Once again, be sure to include your name and hometown along with your question. Kindly click the link below to enter the chat zone.