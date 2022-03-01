Women's basketball: Citron named ACC Freshman of Year, Miles on first-team

Tribune Staff Report

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Blue-Ribbon Panel (BRP) Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

It marked the second consecutive year, and third time overall, Notre Dame had a student-athlete receive the prestigious award, as Citron joined Maddy Westbeld (2021) and Brianna Turner (2015).

Irish point guard Olivia Miles was tabbed first team All-ACC on both the Blue-Ribbon and Head Coaches Panel. She was the only freshman to make first team. Miles was not eligible for freshman honors due to playing six games last season as an early enrollee.

Forward Maya Dodson earned second team honors with the BRP while landing on the first team with the head coaches. Furthermore, Dodson was 1-of-5 players to make the All-ACC Defensive Team.

Player of the Year honors went to Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech and Coach of the Year went to Wes Moore of North Carolina State.

Citron tied the program record with her six ACC Freshman of the Week award selections - the six were also the most of any freshman in the league this season.

Citron recorded five double-doubles, while the next highest ACC freshman achieved just one. Citron is one of three freshmen nationally averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game.

Then there’s her fellow freshman Miles, who leads the Irish in scoring (13.8 ppg) and steals (1.9), and ranks fourth in the nation in assists per game (7.0). Miles has been clutch down the stretch, recording double-digit points in 11 of her past 12 games

Dodson ranks eighth in the nation and leads all ACC players in blocks per game, averaging 2.8. Dodson also ranks second on the team in scoring (12.8 ppg), fifth in the ACC in rebounds (7.9) and top-25 in the nation in offensive boards (3.8).