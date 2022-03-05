Surprise, surprise. Notre Dame women roll past Georgia Tech, avoid Louisville rematch

Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

Notre Dame may have picked up a pivotal win before it even took the court, but the honed-in and sharp-shooting Irish added the one that made that other one even matter by beating Georgia Tech 71-53 in Thursday’s night closing Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament women’s basketball quarterfinal at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.

Freshman Olivia Miles scored 17 points and tied an ACC Tourney record with 13 assists as third-seeded ND (22-7) advanced to a 2:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday against seventh-seeded Miami (19-11).

The Hurricanes secured their spot with a stunning 61-59 upset of No. 4-ranked second seed Louisville on Destiny Harden’s 18-footer at the final horn. Miami trailed 54-38 with eight minutes to go.

That outcome spared the Irish having to face their apparent kryptonite in the Cardinals for a third time in 21 days after already falling to Louisville 73-47 and 86-64, the second of those coming just this past Sunday when host ND trailed 54-15 by halftime.

Sophomore Maddy Westbeld scored 17 points — her second-best output in her last 16 games — and added a team-high eight rebounds against the Yellow Jackets (21-10).

Sam Brunelle delivered 14 points off the bench — her top output in her last 10 games — while drilling 4-of-8 on 3-pointers.

No. 20 NOTRE DAME 71, No. 25 GEORGIA TECH 53

GEORGIA TECH (21-10): Cubaj 2-11 0-0 4, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 12, Hermosa 2-5 2-2 6, Lahtinen 2-13 2-2 8, Love 4-12 3-4 11, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 18-60 8-10 53

NOTRE DAME (22-7): Dodson 3-6 0-1 6, Westbeld 7-12 2-2 17, Citron 5-7 1-1 12, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Miles 7-14 0-2 17, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 14, Peoples 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 3-6 71

Georgia Tech 11 | 14 | 18 | 10—53

Notre Dame 13 | 21 | 20 | 17—71