Reports: Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson to miss spring practice with chest injury

SOUTH BEND — For the second straight spring practice, Notre Dame will be without starting center Jarrett Patterson.

According to multiple reports, the three-year starter is scheduled to undergo surgery this week after suffering a weight-room injury to the pectoral muscle in his chest. Patterson faces a recovery time of up to four months but is expected to return in time for the season opener on Sept. 3 at Ohio State.

The injury will cost Patterson a chance to work fully this spring with re-hired offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, brought back to stabilize a group that allowed 35 sacks last season.

Spring practice opens March 17.

A graduate student from Laguna Hills, Calif., Patterson has made 34 starts since succeeding three-year starter Sam Mustipher, now with the Chicago Bears. Patterson missed the final four games in 2020 after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his foot at Boston College.

Patterson was still rehabbing during spring practice a year ago. Rising redshirt junior Zeke Correll, who replaced Patterson as the starter for two games in 2020, would be a candidate to step in for him again this spring.

Left guard Andrew Kristofic, who replaced Correll as the starter midway through last season, also has taken practice repetitions at center. Sixth-year senior Josh Lugg, the projected starter at right guard, also made two starts at center in 2020.