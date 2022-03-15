Kickoff for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold spring game set; to be streamed on Peacock network

SOUTH BEND — Kickoff for the 93rd Blue-Gold Game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium, it was announced Tuesday.

The annual scrimmage, the first of the Marcus Freeman-era since being hired as Irish head football coach in December 2021, will stream exclusively on the Peacock network.

The Blue-Gold game culminates a month-long Spring practice schedule that includes 15 practices.

One of the featured position matchups this Spring will be between quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne. Buchner is a sophomore who showed promise throwing for 298 yards and scoring three touchdowns while backing up starter Jack Coan.

Pyne, a junior who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in limited action in 2021, is expected to compete for the starter's job.

The Notre Dame defense returns several key starters, including pass rusher Isaiah Foskey, linebacker J.D. Bertrand, and defensive linemen Justin and Jayson Ademilola.

The Irish are also looking to improve their secondary with the addition of All-American safety Brandon Joseph who transferred from Northwestern.

Irish coaching staff turnaround

Along with Freeman the Irish will debut an overhauled coaching staff with new defensive coordinator Al Golden, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, special teams coordinator Brian Mason, defensive line coach Al Washington, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, tight ends coach Gerad Parker and running backs coach Deland McCullough.

The only holdovers to their previous coaching positions from Brian Kelly's staff are cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Chris O'Leary. Kelly left the program after Notre Dame's final regular-season game in 2021 to become the head coach at LSU.

Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator and coached the Irish in the 2022 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State.

Tickets for the Blue-Gold Game are on sale now at und.com and range from $8 to $20.

Notre Dame opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Ohio State.