Olivia Miles delivers triple double as Notre Dame opens March Madness with win over UMass

Olivia Miles unleashed just the second Notre Dame triple-double in NCAA Tournament women’s basketball history, while Maddy Westbeld, Maya Dodson and Dara Mabrey divided 55 points almost evenly, as the fast-starting, offensively-juiced Irish opened their postseason with an 89-78 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Second-year ND coach Niele Ivey notched her first NCAA Tourney win in her first try.

Miles scored 12 points, dished 11 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds to join Skylar Diggins-Smith in 2012 against Maryland as the lone Irish players with NCAA Tourney triple-doubles.

Westbeld scored 19 points, Dodson 18 and Mabrey 18.

Mabrey drained 5-of-8 on 3-pointers while Westbeld went 8-of-11 from the field with a triple.

Fifth-seeded ND (23-8) earned a spot Monday opposite the winner of Saturday’s late game between fourth-seeded host Oklahoma (24-8) and 13th seed IUPUI (24-4).

For the Minutewomen (26-7), Sam Breen matched her career high with 31 points. The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year hit 12-of-19 shots with three triples and 4-of-4 at the line.

For the Irish, senior guard Abby Prohaska made her first appearance in nearly seven weeks after suffering a Feb. 1 eye injury and undergoing surgery.

Prohaska delivered an immediate spark with six points and two steals off the bench in the opening period as ND racked up its most points in any quarter this season while taking a 32-17 lead.

