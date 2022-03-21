108-64! Notre Dame women headed to the NCAA Sweet 16 after blowout of host Oklahoma

By Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

Tradition-gushing Notre Dame had played 92 NCAA Tournament women’s basketball games without ever posting a night this prolific.

With Dara Mabrey scoring 29, Sonia Citron 25 and Maya Dodson 20, the Irish ruled at both ends while setting a program tourney record for points during a 108-64 obliteration of host Oklahoma on Monday.

“I thought Notre Dame was phenomenal,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said, “and if they can continue to do that, watch out, everybody.”

The fifth-seeded Irish (24-8) advanced to a Sweet 16 matchup against top seed North Carolina State (31-3) on Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn.

ND surprised the visiting Wolfpack 69-66 on Feb. 1. On Monday, they squished the fourth-seeded Sooners (25-9).

“We just came out dripping in confidence,” said Mabrey, who poured in 17 first-quarter points “and when Notre Dame plays confident, we’re really hard to stop.”

The Irish roared to leads of 35-12 through one quarter and 60-25 by halftime to set a program standard for points for one NCAA Tourney half.

They didn’t let up after the break, either.

“We (hadn’t) had a game yet where we were really good on both sides of the ball the entire game,” ND coach Niele Ivey said. “Our offense was exactly how I envisioned it as far as pace. We shot the ball well, we did a great job of shot selection going inside out, we established the inside game, we ran, and then defensively we raised our level against a really great offensive team.”