All you need to know about Notre's Dame football's Pro Day on Friday

NOTRE DAME PRO DAY

What: NFL draft hopefuls from Notre Dame will work out for pro scouts and executives

When: Friday 10:30 a.m.

Broadcast: Peacock, NBC’s streaming channel, will have live coverage from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Irish Athletic Center

Who: In addition to the five Irish products that worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March – S Kyle Hamilton, RB Kyren Williams, WR Kevin Austin Jr., QB Jack Coan, DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – others invited to participate include LB Drew White; LB Isaiah Pryor; OG Cain Madden; NT Kurt Hinish; PK Jonathan Doerer and NFL free-agent DB Donte Vaughn (2016-19).

► NFL Combine:Despite slow 40-yard dash time, former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton manages to impress

► Jack Coan's Pro Chances:Notre Dame notes: Linebacker JD Bertrand limited this spring following wrist surgery

Schedule: 10:30 a.m. — Measurements of height, weight, arm length, hand size and flexibility. 10:45 a.m. — Broad jump, vertical jump reach, vertical jump. 11 a.m. — Bench press. 11:30 a.m. — 40-yard dash. 11:55 a.m. — Pro Shuttle. 3-cone drill. 60-yard shuttle. 12:30 p.m. — Position drills, QB/Offensive skill workout. 1 p.m. — Defensive back drills. 1:20 p.m. — Linebacker drills. 1:40 p.m. — Defensive lineman drills. 2 p.m. — Specialist drills.