Notre Dame to open its 2023 home schedule against Tennessee State and coach Eddie George

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame announced Tuesday that it will kick off its 2023 home schedule against the Tennessee State Tigers.

This will be the first time in program history the Irish will face a non-Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, as well as a Historically Black College or University.

NBC will televise the Sept. 2 matchup.

In his first season as a head coach, former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans star running back Eddie George led the Tigers to a 5-6 record in 2021, their best finish since 2017.

George, who rushed for more than 10,000 yards in the NFL and scored 78 touchdowns, has a history against Notre Dame. During his Heisman Trophy season in 1995 for the Buckeyes, George ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns in No. 7 Ohio State's 45-26 win over No. 15 Notre Dame, in Columbus.

"TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today's college athletics landscape," TSU athletic director Mikki Allen said in a statement.

A joint news cothere will be a press conference Wednesday, April 6 in South Bend to formally announce the matchup.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” said Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick in a statement. “... I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

Notre Dame will have a busy start to the 2023 season as it will travel to Dublin, Ireland to open against Navy on Aug. 25. In addition to TSU, the home schedule will include Central Michigan (Sept. 16), Ohio State (Sept. 23), USC (Oct. 14), Wake Forest (Oct. 28) and Pittsburgh (TBD).

Notable Tennessee State University alumni include Oprah Winfrey, who graduated with a communication degree in 1987; Wilma Rudolph, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field who graduated in 1963; and former Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the 16th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.