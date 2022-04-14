Pod of Gold is back! New hosts Fernando Ramirez, Mike Berardino talk Notre Dame football

ND Insider's "Pod of Gold" podcast makes it triumphant return with new hosts and football beat writers Fernando Ramirez and Mike Berardino. Meet the team as they talk Notre Dame Spring football practice with ND Insider and South Bend Tribune columnist Tom Noie.

We hope you enjoy.

Marcus Freeman learning that life as a football coach is different when you're in charge

Brandon Joseph working on and off the field to make an impact for Notre Dame

Analysis: Notre Dame defense goes to school on Bengals-style path to creating havoc

