Anaya Peoples, former Notre Dame women's basketball guard, transfers to DePaul

Tribune Staff Report

Former Notre Dame women's basketball guard Anaya Peoples will continue her career at DePaul. Peoples announced her decision Friday afternoon via Twitter.

Peoples, along with teammates Sam Brunelle and Abby Prohaska announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on March 30, four days after Notre Dame was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet Sixteen round of the Bridgeport Regional by N.C. State. Brunelle has since committed to play for the University of Virginia. All three had two years of basketball eligibility left.

This past season, Peoples played in 32 games for the Irish (24-9, 12-5 ACC), including starting the first 17 contests before being displaced by freshman Sonia Citron. The 5-10 guard from Danville, Ill., averaged 20 minutes a game while averaging nearly four points and four rebounds a contest to go with 38 assists and 32 steals.

As a sophomore, Peoples started 19 of Notre Dame's 20 games, averaging 28 minutes, 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In her freshman season with ND, Peoples played in 17 games, with 10 starts and was an ACC All-Freshman selection. She scored a career high 22 points and 15 rebounds against DePaul, now her current team. For the season she averaged 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

DePaul, under the direction of long-time coach Doug Bruno, went 22-11 this past season and 14-6 in the Big East Conference. One of the losses was a 96-81 decision to Notre Dame. Despite no longer by Big East Conference foes, Notre Dame and DePaul have kept up an annual meeting between the two programs.