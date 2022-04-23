Individual and team statistics for Saturday's Blue-Gold game
► Scoring:How the points were scored in Saturday's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring football game
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
GOLD
RUSHING: Jayden Thomas 1 carry, 22 yards; Jadarian Price 9-12 yards, long 6; Braden Lenzy 1-11; Steve Angeli 1-10; Chris Tyree 2-20, long 10; Chris Velotta 2-4, long 2; Drew Pyne 1 (-10).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 13 completions, 23 attempts, 129 yards, 2 interceptions; Steve Angeli 11-13, 180 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions.
RECEIVING: Jadarian Price 8 catches, 104 yards, 1 touchdown, long 22; Jayden Thomas 4-39, long 16; Conor Ratigan 3-71, long 58; Michael Mayer 3-35, long 17; Charlie Selna 3-25, long 10; Braden Lenzy 2-33, long 24; Barrett Liebentritt 1-2.
PUNTING: Chris Salerno 5 punts, 163 yards, 32.6 avg., long 48.
FIELD GOALS: Josh Bryan 0 of 2.
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: None.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Jack Kiser 5, Philip Riley 4, Brandon Joseph 3, Nana Osafo-Mensah 3, Prince Kollie 3, Marty Auer 3, Bo Bauer 3, Justin Ademilola 2, Jayden Bellamy 2, Xavier Watts 2, Nolan Ziegler 2, Jason Onye 2, Gabriel Rubio 2, DJ Brown 1, Jaylen Sneed 1, Osita Ekwona 1, Howard Cross III 1, Caleb Johnson 1, Aiden Gobaira 1, Jaden Mickey 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jack Kiser 1, Brandon Joseph 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1.5, Bo Bauer .5, Xavier Watts .5, Gabriel Rubio .5, Osita Ekwona .5, Howard Cross III .5.
SACKS: Nana Osafo-Mensah .5, Howard Cross III .5.
BLUE
RUSHING: Audric Estime 13 carries, 59 yards, long 25; Drew Pyne 2-10, long 6; Logan Diggs 4-10, long 5; Ron Powlus III 3-3, long 7; Sam Assaf 1-2, Chase Ketterer 1 (-3).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 9 completions, 10 attempts, 56 yards, 1 touchdown; Ron Powlus III 3-8, 9 yards; Steve Angeli 0-4..
RECEIVING: Logan Diggs 3 catches, 20 yards, long 11; Matt Salerno 2-25, long 20; Deion Colzie 2-8, long 5; Davis Sherwood 1-13; Chase Ketterer 1-3; Andrew Yanoshak 1-2, 1 touchdown; Mitchell Evans 1-1; Audric Estime 1 (-7).
PUNTING: Bryan Down 6 punts, 252 yards, 42 avg., long 58.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1-2, long 36.
KICKOFF RETURNS: none.
PUNT RETURNS: None
INTERCEPTIONS: Jordan Botelho, Clarence Lewis
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Ryan Barnes 6, Jordan Botelho 5, Clarence Lewis 4, Will Schweitzer 4, Marist Liufau 3, Chance Tucker 3, Junior Tuihalamaka 3, Rylie Mills 3, Tariq Bracy 3, Ramon Henderson 2, Justin Walters 2, Jaden Simonson 1, Joshua Burnham 1, Marty Auer 1, Jacob Lacey 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Ryan Barnes 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Marist Liufau 1, Rylie Mills 3.
SACKS: Rylie Mills 1.
TEAM STATS
GOLD | BLUE
FIRST DOWNS | 16 | 11
Rushing | 4 | 5
Passing | 11 | 4
Penalty | 1 | 2
RUSHING YRDGE | 59 | 81
Yards Gained | 74 | 102
Yards Lost | 15 | 21
Attempts | 17 | 24
Average per rush | 3.5 | 3.4
PASSING YRDGE | 309 | 65
C-Att-Int | 24-26-0 | 12-22-2
Avg per catch | 12.9 | 5.4
TOTAL OFFENSE | 368 | 146
Total Plays | 53 | 46
Average per play | 6.9 |3.2
RETURN YRDS | 0 | 0
Int. Retrns: #yrds |0-0 | 0-0
Kickoff Returns | 0-0 | 0-0
Punt Returns | 0-0 | 0-0
FUMBLES-LOST | 0-0 | 1-1
PENALTIES-YRDS | 7-53 | 4-35
PUNTS-YRDS | 5-163 | 6-252
Average per punt |32.6 | 42
TIME OF POSS| 28:39 | 31:321
3RD-DWN CNV | 2-of-10 | 2-of-11
4TH-DWN CNV |0-of-0 | 1-of-1
SACKS-BY YRDS |1-(-3) |1 (-10)