How the points were scored in Saturday's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring football game

GOLD 13, BLUE 10

April 23, 2022

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Blue 0 | 10 | 0 | 0 | — 10

Gold 0 | 0 | 7 | 6 | — 13

SECOND QUARTER

► Blue 3, Gold 0

Score: Blake Grupe, 36-yard field goal at 12:08

Drive: Seven plays, 22 yards, 2:41 elapsed following an interception

Key play: Blue's Jordan Bothelo intercepted a Drew Pyne pass intended for Braden Lenzy and returned it 42 yards to the Blue 40 yard line. Pass interference penalty moved ball to the 15 setting up Grupe's field goal.

► Blue 10, Gold 0

Score: Andrew Yanoshak 2-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 0:50 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 elapsed following a Gold punt

Key plays: Drew Pyne completes 20-yard pass over the middle to Matt Salerno and follows with a 10-yarder to Logan Diggs.

THIRD QUARTER

► Blue 10, Gold 7

Score: Jadarian Price 51-yard pass from Steve Angeli at 10:12

Drive: Two plays, 48 yards, 1:33 elapsed 10:12 following a Blue punt

FOURTH QUARTER

► Gold 13, Blue 10

Score: Steve Angeli 10-yard run as time expires (no extra point attempt)

Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 4:10 elapsed following a missed 41-yard Blue field goal attempt.

Key plays: Angeli was eight-for-eight passing during the drive for 66 yards, including a 16-yard completion to Jayden Thomas and a 15-yarder to Charlie Selna that also yielded a targeting penalty by Blue's Ryan Barnes.

Officials

George Liotus (referee), Tony Tarantini (umpire), Hugh Campbell (linesman), Brian Sakowski (line judge), William Thomas (back judge), Larry Hayes (field judge), John Hoffman (side judge) and Robert Luklan (center judge).

Game-time details

Kickoff weather: 78 degrees and sunny, no wind.

Attendance: 33,754 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity 77,622)