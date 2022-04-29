Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs has shoulder surgery

Sophomore running back Logan Diggs had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Team doctor Dr. Brian Ratigan performed the surgery. He suffered the injury during the Blue-Gold Game last Saturday.

This injury usually takes anywhere from 3-6 months to heal.

The Blue had the ball at their 40-yard line when out of the shotgun formation, Diggs took the handoff and bounced to the right, and while stiff-arming cornerback Philip Riley, he just dropped his arm and held it in pain.

"I think his shoulder got banged up a little bit," head coach Marcus Freeman said.

After the game, Freeman used "precautionary" and "sore" to describe how the players were feeling that Saturday. He did say that they would know more when the players came in for their evaluations the day after the game.

Diggs is expected to see an increased role this season with Tyree Williams moving onto the NFL. He ran for 230 yards and scored three touchdowns last season. He is projected to be second behind Chris Tyree in the pecking order.

He will now nurse his injury and see when he will be eligible to return. Best case scenario is he is back by the season opener, and worst-case, around late October or early November.

Two other players who left the game with injuries were cornerback Chance Tucker and tight end Kevin Bauman.