Former Notre Dame guard Abby Prohaska announces transfer to San Diego State

Former Notre Dame women's basketball guard Abby Prohaska announced she will continue her career at San Diego State.

Prohaska announced her intentions on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Prohaska, along with forward Sam Brunelle and guards Anaya Peoples and Katlyn Gilbert entered the transfer portal shortly after Notre Dame's season ended with a loss to N.C. State in the Sweet Sixteen. All four were coming off the bench for the 24-9 Irish.

Brunelle has since committed to the Virginia and Peoples to DePaul.

Prohaska's career at Notre Dame was troubled by numerous injuries and a year-long setback due to blood clots in her lungs. She spent four years in South Bend, but still has two years of eligibility remaining due to her setbacks and the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID.

This past season, the fan-favorite Prohaska played in 20 games, averaging 12.1 minutes off the bench. She suffered a concussion against DePaul on Dec. 22 and missed the next four games. She returned Jan. 23, only to be knocked out of action again on Feb. 1 against N.C. State with a facial injury.

She returned for the NCAA Tournament in March and appeared in all three games.

For the season, she averaged 3.6 points a contest, had 13 steals and 16 assists.

San Diego State, coached by Stacie Terry-Houston, finished 15-16 last year and 8-10 in the Mountain West Conference.