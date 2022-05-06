Pod of Gold: Garth Brooks talks college football and performing at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND — We know for sure now that Garth Brooks has friends in low places.

Just kidding.

The music megastar and hall of famer, chatted with South Bend Tribune and NDInsider Pod of Gold hosts Fernando Ramirez and Mike Berardino prior to Saturday's 7 p.m. concert at Notre Dame Stadium

Brooks, a former college athlete at Oklahoma State, talked about having lunch with Lou Holtz, NIL in college athletics and bringing down the thunder at Notre Dame Stadium when he takes the stage.

► Video:Garth Brooks on Notre Dame Stadium as a music venue

"I will tell any artists out there your career — if you're still performing — is not complete without playing at Notre Dame Stadium," Brooks said during a pre-concert press conference Friday. "This is the place to play."

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.