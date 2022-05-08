Streak is over: Notre Dame lacrosse fails to make NCAA Tournament for first time since 2005

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse NCAA Tournament streak is no more.

For the first time since 2005, the Irish failed to qualify for the postseason, following its 8-4 2022 campaign. It is just the fifth time Notre Dame has missed the tournament under long-time head coach Kevin Corrigan, who took over in the 1989 season.

► ND football chat:Will Notre Dame football be left in the dust of the NIL's Wild West?

► More:'That could be my mom:' Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman troubled by violence against Asians

The Irish downfall ended up being their slow start.

After a season-opening win against Detroit Mercy, Notre Dame lost three consecutive games against Maryland, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, Georgetown, the tournament's No. 2 overall seed and Ohio State, who also made the field as an at-large team. It also lost a late March game against Virginia, which dropped its record to 2-4.

The Irish ended up winning their final six games games of the season, including yesterday's 16-14 comeback victory against Duke, to share the ACC title with the Cavaliers, but it was not enough to get them into the 18-team field.

"We controlled what we could control, which was to win these six games in a row," Corrigan said after the Irish's win over the Blue Devils. "I don’t know how anybody watches us over these last six weeks and say that isn’t a team that belongs in the tournament."

In discussing why Notre Dame didn't make the field, Donna Woodruff, the chairwoman of the selection committee, said there were six bubble teams, which included both the Irish and Blue Devils, in consideration for four spots, and ultimately "not enough significant wins" damaged Notre Dame's chances.

"Our job as a committee is to stick with the selection criteria, not consider what part of the year it is and whether someone is getting hot at a certain time, but solely look at the selection criteria and work through that," Woodruff said.

Virginia, two-time defending champions, was the only team from the ACC to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.