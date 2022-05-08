Notre Dame women's lacrosse gets rematch with Michigan in NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2019, the Notre Dame women's lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish (9-9, 3-5 ACC) were selected as a tournament at-large team and will play Michigan (10-6) on May 13, hosted at Northwestern. The Wildcats, the No. 4 seed, will play Central Michigan, making its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, on the other side of Notre Dame's pod.

The Irish have already played all three of those teams this year, opening the season with a 24-5 win over the Chippewas before falling 11-7 to Michigan, and later losing 17-16 to Northwestern.

Notre Dame was one of six ACC teams to make the tournament field, headlined by No. 1 overall seed North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College and No. 5 Syracuse. Virginia and Duke were also selected as at-large teams.

The Irish, under head coach Christine Halfpenny, didn't make last year's NCAA Tournament, and have only advanced past their first round matchup once since the 2017 season.