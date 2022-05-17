Notre Dame vs. Ohio State will be featured on ABC in primetime

SOUTH BEND —The much-anticipated opening weekend matchup between Notre Dame against Ohio State will be in prime time.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the opening weekend of College Football will feature Notre Dame against Ohio State on September 3, 2022, at 7:30 ET on ABC. It will be a part of a doubleheader.

The ESPN GameDay crew will be on-site in Columbus, Ohio, as it will conduct its popular pregame show, and it is their first destination of the 2022 season.

This matchup between The Irish and Buckeyes features two potential contenders for the National Championship. The squads haven’t faced each other since the Fiesta Bowl in 2015, where Ohio State came out victorious.

Rookie head coach Marcus Freeman will lead Notre Dame into a matchup against Ryan Day’s Ohio State.

The Buckeyes feature Heisman hopeful quarterback C.J. Stroud and his new-look, high-powered offense. The Irish defense returns numerous stars like pass rusher Isaiah Foskey while also adding safety Brandon Joseph from the transfer portal.

Notre Dame and Ohio State have only met six times, with the Buckeyes on a four-game win streak. The last time Notre Dame won was on October 31, 1936 in a low scoring 7-2 game.

The earlier game featured in this package is Georgia versus Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Also, Sunday in primetime, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s LSU team will face Florida State at 6:30 p.m. ET in Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.