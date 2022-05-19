Notre Dame hockey adds transfer defenseman Drew Bavaro from Bentley University

By John Fineran

ND Insider

SOUTH BEND — What had been rumored for weeks became official Wednesday when the Notre Dame hockey team announced the addition of defenseman Drew Bavaro, a transfer from Bentley University of the Atlantic Hockey Association.

Bavaro is no relation to former Notre Dame All-American and NFL tight end Mark Bavaro but is the brother of Vito Bavaro, a former forward for Sacred Heart. Vito Bavaro scored the game-winning goal against the Irish during a 6-4 victory at the start of the 2017-18 season which ended with Notre Dame finishing runner-up to Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA Frozen Four.

► More:Chase Blackmun returns for another hockey season on Notre Dame's blueline

► More:Adams returning for Notre Dame Hockey, who add two more transfers from portal

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound Drew Bavaro, a 21-year-old native of Bradenton, Florida, with a right-handed shot, led Bentley in scoring with 27 points with nine goals (third on the team) and a team-high 18 assists. He was named to the postseason all-Atlantic Hockey first team. The Falcons finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-20-2 and were eliminated by league champion American International in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament quarterfinals.

In an abbreviated 2020-21 season, Bavaro earned all-league rookie honors after scoring two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 16 games.

Bavaro played four seasons at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts, where he scored 20 goals and 63 points. He then played a full season in 2019-20 with the Wenatchee (Washington) Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League, scoring nine goals and finishing with 33 points in 51 games.