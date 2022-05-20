Notre Dame softball blown out by McNeese to open NCAA Tournament

Well, that didn't go as planned.

The first inning of Notre Dame softball's NCAA Tournament was a disaster, giving up 10 runs to McNeese in the opening game of the Evanston Regional. And the Irish couldn't recover, falling 11-1 in five innings to the Cowgirls and now sit on the brink of seeing their season come to an end.

Notre Dame will face the loser of No. 6 Northwestern and Oakland in an elimination game tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

McNeese sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 10 runs against Irish pitchers Payton Tidd (1/3 inning, three earned runs) and Alexis Holloway (1 2/3 innings, two earned runs). Notre Dame had two errors in the inning. McNeese also added a run in the fifth before finishing off its win in the bottom of the inning.

Carlli Kloss drove in the Irish's only run in the second inning on an infield single. Notre Dame finished with just five hits, two by Emma Clark to lead the team.