Pod of Gold: Notre Dame is a baseball school ... for now. Tom Noie and John Brice explain

SOUTH BEND — Disregard that football in the Pod of Gold logo today. Imagine instead a baseball. Because that's what ND Insider and South Bend Tribune columnist Tom Noie is talking about on this episode as the Irish are set to play in their first College World Series since 2002.

That's two decades for those scoring at home.

Joining Tom is Footballscoop.com's John Brice, a college football and baseball expert who used to cover University of Tennessee athletics. Notre Dame punched its ticket to Omaha with a three-game Super Regional upset of the No. 1 Volunteers in Knoxville.

Noie and Brice recap Notre Dame's stunning super-regional victory over a Tennessee team that many figured wouldn't be beaten. The Irish had other ideas. They also discuss some of the turning points for the team this season, as well as who is the Alpha on the Irish roster and what that means.

Why is confidence seldom a concern for this veteran group? Listen in.

Get a quick scouting report on the Longhorns and what to expect from the Irish in Omaha before the show wraps with a discussion on the future of head coach Link Jarrett at Notre Dame. He's worked wonders in such a short time, but is that short time about up?

► Noie:Notre Dame baseball is headed for the College World Series - and it all just feels right

► Missing Link?:Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett may be sought-after once this season ends

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.

More Pod of Gold

► More:Former Notre Dame player Adam Shibley enlists teammates in TUFF youth program

► More:Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire talk NIL, NFTs and QB battles

► More:Former Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush talks about pressures of the position

► More:Jerome Bettis talks Dante Moore, NFL Draft and earning his Notre Dame degree

► More:Garth Brooks talks college football and performing at Notre Dame Stadium