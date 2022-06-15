Who are these party crashers? Meet the 2022 Notre Dame College World Series baseball team

Notre Dame's baseball team upset No. 1 Tennessee over the weekend, punching its ticket to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years.

The Irish are set to play the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

► Super Regional:Notre Dame punches ticket to College World Series with upset of top-ranked Tennessee

► How to watch:Notre Dame baseball: Irish open in Omaha on Friday against Longhorns

It's just the third trip to CWS for Notre Dame, 1957 and 2002 being the others. Both were unsuccessful.

So who are these guys who broke the draught? Here are the players that make up the Notre Dame baseball team, as listed on the Notre Dame's baseball website.

1 | Ryan Cole

OF | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 175

Hometown: San Ramon, CA

Named to Regional All-Tournament Team and third team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2022. He tied his career high of nine home runs while batting .312. Career high four hits in June 5 regional win vs. Texas Tech.

Avg: .312 | Hits: 62 | HR: 9 | RBI: 33 | SLG%: .508

2 | Spencer Myers

OF | Graduate senior | 5-11 | 170

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Played in 44 games in 2022 while adding some career highs to his résumé. Had career high three hits this season against Duke and four RBI against Michigan.

Avg: .226 | Hits: 30 | HR: 1 | RBI: 20 | SLG%: .286

3 | David LaManna

Catcher | Graduate senior | 5-10 | 176

Hometown: Saddle River, NJ

Voted a team captain and named to the Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Hit three-run homer against No. 1 Tennessee to tie Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional and help propel the Irish to the College World Series.

Avg: .348 | Hits: 49 | HR: 2 | RBI: 26 | SLG%: .454

4 | Carter Putz

Infield | Senior | 6-0 | 210

Hometown: Belton, MO

Named a team captain. Two of his 46 RBI came in Super Regional Game 2 against Tennessee. He also had a career high five RBI against Clemson in April.

Avg: .336 | Hits: 76 | HR: 7 | RBI: 46 | SLG%: .513

6 | TJ Williams

Outfield | Sophomore | 5-11 | 185

Hometown: Germantown, MD

Played in 28 games with a career high two hits against Northern Illinois in March.

Avg: .254 | Hits: 18 | HR: 1 | RBI: 10 | SLG%: .394

7 | Jack Zyska

Outfield | Senior | 5-11 | 180

Hometown: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Played in 42 games in 2022. During Super Regional series against Tennessee hit two home runs with five RBI.

Avg: .317 | Hits: 45 | HR: 13 | RBI: 38 | SLG%: .676

8 Danny Neri

Catcher | Sophomore | 6-1 | 195

Hometown: Macclenny, FL

Played in 23 games with career high three hits against Clemson in April.

Avg: .258 | Hits: 16 | HR: 2 | RBI: 11 | SLG%: .435

9 | Jack Brannigan

Infield/RHP | Junior | 6-1 | 190

Hometown: Orland Park, IL

Named to the 2022 Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Was also clutch in the Super Regional series against Tennessee, hitting two homers and driving in four runs.

Avg: .296 | Hits: 60 | HR: 12 | RBI: 46 | SLG%: .557

11 | Jack Penney

Infield | Freshman | 6-0 | 185

Hometown: Wakefield, MA

Played in 39 games with a career high three RBI vs, Northwestern in May.

Avg: .288 | Hits: 21 | HR: 4 | RBI: 19 | SLG%: .589

12 | Connor Hincks

Infield | Sophomore | 6-2 | 180

Hometown: Western Springs, IL

Transferred to Notre Dame from Virginia before the 2021-22 season and did not play.

13 | Joey Spence

Catcher | Freshman | 6-0 | 195

Hometown: West Bend, WI

Played in 13 games.

Avg: .231 | Hits: 3 | RBI: 3 | SLG%: .462

14 | Zack Prajzner

Infield | Senior | 6-0 | 200

Hometown: Carlsbad, CA

Named to the 2022 Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Had six assists during Super Regional series with Tennessee.

Avg: .289 | Hits: 43 | HR: 6 | RBI: 34 | SLG%: .423

15 | Brock Mutha

Infield | Sophomore | 6-0 | 185

Hometown: Sayville, NY

Did not play.

16 | Jared Miller

Infield | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 188

Hometown: Marietta, GA

Named a team captain in 2022 for a second consecutive season. Played in 42 games with a crucial Game 1 home run against Tennessee in Super Regional.

Avg: .270 | Hits: 38 | HR: 4 | RBI: 23 | SLG%: .390

17 | Aidan Tyrell

LHP | Senior | 6-0 | 165

Hometown: Joliet, IL

Named a team captain in 2022. Pitched in 25 games with career high six strikeouts against Manhattan in February.

ERA: 3.60 | W-L: 5-1 | IP: 45.0 | SO: 35

18 | Nick Juaire

Catcher/OF | Sophomore | 5-8 | 180

Hometown: Farmington, MN

Played in 27 games with a career high three hits against Boston College in April.

Avg: .355 | Hits: 22 | HR: 1 | RBI: 10 | SLG%: .474

19 Casey Kmet

Infield | Junior | 5-10 | 210

Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL

Played in 4 games during the 2022 season.

Avg: .200 | Hits: 1 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .400

20 | Nick DeMarco

Infield/RHP | Freshman | 5-11 | 185

Hometown: St. Charles, IL

Played in 13 games.

Avg: .333 | Hits: 3 | HR: 1 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .667

21 Brady Gumpf

Outfield | Sophomore | 6-1 | 195

Hometown: South Bend, IN

Played in eight games. Had two RBI against Wake Forest in April.

Avg: .375 | Hits: 3 | HR: 1 | RBI: 5 | SLG%: 1.000

23 | Austin Temple

RHP | Graduate senior | 6-4 | 180

Hometown: Palm City, FL

Transferred from Jacksonville for graduate season. Struck out 87 batters during his first season with the Irish.

ERA: 3.57 | W-L: 4-1 | IP: 68.0 | SO: 87

24 | Jack Findlay

LHP | Freshman | 6-3 | 200

Hometown: Ledgewood, NJ

Named to the 2022 Freshman All-American team. Pitched final five innings of Super Regional clincher over Tennessee, yielding one hit and no runs.

ERA: 1.99 | W-L: 6-2 | IP: 45.1 | SO: 51

25 | Ryan Lynch

LHP | Sophomore | 6-2 | 200

Hometown: Granger, IN

Pitched in one game this season.

ERA: .000 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 0 | SO: 0

26 | Roman Kimball

RHP | Freshman | 5-11 | 170

Hometown: New Hartford, NY

Pitched in 16 games this season with career high five strikeouts against Valparaiso in April.

ERA: 5.92 | W-L: 4-0 | IP: 24.1 | SO: 31

27 | Gerry Peacock

RHP | Junior | 6-3 | 200

Hometown: Williamstown, NJ

Pitched in one game this season.

ERA: 18.00 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 1.0 | SO: 2

28 | John Michael Bertrand

LHP | Graduate senior | 6-3 | 225

Hometown: Alpharetta, GA

List of 2021-22 accomplishments include Statesboro Regional Most Outstanding Player, First Team All-ACC, ACC Championship All-Tournament Team. Also a team captain.

ERA: 2.69 | W-L: 9-3 | IP: 103.2 | SO: 107

29 | Liam Simon

LHP | Junior | 6-4 | 220

Hometown: Freehold, NJ

Pitched in 15 games with an eight strikeout performance against Texas Tech in the Statesboro Regional.

ERA: 5.02 | W-L: 2-0 | IP: 28.2 | SO: 51

30 | DM Jefferson

Outfield | Freshman | 6-0 | 200

Hometown: Washington, DC

Played in 22 games with a three RBI performance against Marist in February.

Avg: .220 | Hits: 9 | HR: 0 | RBI: 8 | SLG%: .220

31 Caden Aoki

RHP | Freshman | 6-0 | 180

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Played in 4 games during his freshman season. He had a 3 strikeout performance against Valparaiso on March 15th.

ERA: 3.86 | W-L: 0-2 | IP: 9.1 | SO: 10

32 | Matt Bedford

RHP | Sophomore | 6-1 | 200

Hometown: Staten Island, NY

Played in 10 games as a sophomore after coming off an injured freshman year.

ERA: 6.24 | W-L: 1-0 | IP: 8.2 | SO: 12

33 | Radek Birkholz

RHP | Freshman | 6-0 | 200

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Pitched in 20 games with a seven strikeout performance against Boston College in April.

ERA: 5.14 | W-L: 1-0 | IP: 21.0 | SO: 29

36 | Zach Kempe

RHP | Freshman | 6-1 | 185

Hometown: St. Charles, IL

Did not play in 2022.

37 | Matt Lazzaro

LHP | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 194

Hometown: Marietta, GA

Transferred to Notre Dame from Houston (also played at Furman). Had three strikeout performance against Louisville in March.

ERA: 3.12 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 8.2 | SO: 10

40 | Aidan Krupp

RHP | Freshman | 6-3 | 220

Hometown: River Forrest, IL

Did not play in 2022 season.

41 | Jackson Dennies

RHP | Sophomore | 6-4 | 240

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Pitched in 18 games with a three strikeout performance against Northern Illinois in March.

ERA: 4.86 | W-L: 1-1 | IP: 19.2 | SO: 19

42 | Brooks Coetzee III

Outfield | Senior | 6-1 | 210

Hometown: Mahomet, IL

Played in 55 games during his fourth season for the Irish. Had career high two home runs against Manhattan in February. Also had five RBI performance vs. Elon in March.

Avg: .262 | Hits: 56 | HR: 11 | RBI: 42 | SLG%: .432

43 | Will Mercer

LHP | Senior | 6-1 | 210

Hometown: Houston, TX

Played in 12 games during his third season with Notre Dame. Had a four strikeout performance against Florida State in April.

ERA: 4.95 | W-L: 2-1 | IP: 20.0 | SO: 20

45 | Alex Rao

RHP | Senior | 6-4 | 230

Hometown: Hobe Sound, FL

Pitched in 23 games with a standout performance against Duke in April, striking out eight.

ERA: 4.06 | W-L: 3-1 | IP: 44.1 | SO: 54

47 | Tony Lindwedel

Catcher | Sophomore | 5-11 | 185

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Played in seven games.

Avg: .500 | Hits: 2 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .750

49 | Ricky Reeth

RHP | Freshman | 6-2 | 190

Hometown: Windermere, FL

Did not play this season.

50 | Sammy Cooper

RHP | Sophomore | 5-11 | 190

Hometown: Lee's Summit, MO

Played in six games with a three strikeout performance against Marist in Feb.

ERA: 6.75 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 5.1 | SO: 5

52 | Ryan McLinskey

RHP | Graduate senior | 6-1 | 195

Hometown: Pearl River, NY

Transferred to Notre Dame from Seton Hall. Had a six strikeout performance against N.C. State in March.

ERA: 0-1 | W-L: 0-1 | IP: 26.0 | SO: 39