Who are these party crashers? Meet the 2022 Notre Dame College World Series baseball team
Notre Dame's baseball team upset No. 1 Tennessee over the weekend, punching its ticket to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years.
The Irish are set to play the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
It's just the third trip to CWS for Notre Dame, 1957 and 2002 being the others. Both were unsuccessful.
So who are these guys who broke the draught? Here are the players that make up the Notre Dame baseball team, as listed on the Notre Dame's baseball website.
1 | Ryan Cole
OF | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 175
Hometown: San Ramon, CA
Named to Regional All-Tournament Team and third team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2022. He tied his career high of nine home runs while batting .312. Career high four hits in June 5 regional win vs. Texas Tech.
Avg: .312 | Hits: 62 | HR: 9 | RBI: 33 | SLG%: .508
2 | Spencer Myers
OF | Graduate senior | 5-11 | 170
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Played in 44 games in 2022 while adding some career highs to his résumé. Had career high three hits this season against Duke and four RBI against Michigan.
Avg: .226 | Hits: 30 | HR: 1 | RBI: 20 | SLG%: .286
3 | David LaManna
Catcher | Graduate senior | 5-10 | 176
Hometown: Saddle River, NJ
Voted a team captain and named to the Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Hit three-run homer against No. 1 Tennessee to tie Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional and help propel the Irish to the College World Series.
Avg: .348 | Hits: 49 | HR: 2 | RBI: 26 | SLG%: .454
4 | Carter Putz
Infield | Senior | 6-0 | 210
Hometown: Belton, MO
Named a team captain. Two of his 46 RBI came in Super Regional Game 2 against Tennessee. He also had a career high five RBI against Clemson in April.
Avg: .336 | Hits: 76 | HR: 7 | RBI: 46 | SLG%: .513
6 | TJ Williams
Outfield | Sophomore | 5-11 | 185
Hometown: Germantown, MD
Played in 28 games with a career high two hits against Northern Illinois in March.
Avg: .254 | Hits: 18 | HR: 1 | RBI: 10 | SLG%: .394
7 | Jack Zyska
Outfield | Senior | 5-11 | 180
Hometown: Berkeley Heights, NJ
Played in 42 games in 2022. During Super Regional series against Tennessee hit two home runs with five RBI.
Avg: .317 | Hits: 45 | HR: 13 | RBI: 38 | SLG%: .676
8 Danny Neri
Catcher | Sophomore | 6-1 | 195
Hometown: Macclenny, FL
Played in 23 games with career high three hits against Clemson in April.
Avg: .258 | Hits: 16 | HR: 2 | RBI: 11 | SLG%: .435
9 | Jack Brannigan
Infield/RHP | Junior | 6-1 | 190
Hometown: Orland Park, IL
Named to the 2022 Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Was also clutch in the Super Regional series against Tennessee, hitting two homers and driving in four runs.
Avg: .296 | Hits: 60 | HR: 12 | RBI: 46 | SLG%: .557
11 | Jack Penney
Infield | Freshman | 6-0 | 185
Hometown: Wakefield, MA
Played in 39 games with a career high three RBI vs, Northwestern in May.
Avg: .288 | Hits: 21 | HR: 4 | RBI: 19 | SLG%: .589
12 | Connor Hincks
Infield | Sophomore | 6-2 | 180
Hometown: Western Springs, IL
Transferred to Notre Dame from Virginia before the 2021-22 season and did not play.
13 | Joey Spence
Catcher | Freshman | 6-0 | 195
Hometown: West Bend, WI
Played in 13 games.
Avg: .231 | Hits: 3 | RBI: 3 | SLG%: .462
14 | Zack Prajzner
Infield | Senior | 6-0 | 200
Hometown: Carlsbad, CA
Named to the 2022 Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team. Had six assists during Super Regional series with Tennessee.
Avg: .289 | Hits: 43 | HR: 6 | RBI: 34 | SLG%: .423
15 | Brock Mutha
Infield | Sophomore | 6-0 | 185
Hometown: Sayville, NY
Did not play.
16 | Jared Miller
Infield | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 188
Hometown: Marietta, GA
Named a team captain in 2022 for a second consecutive season. Played in 42 games with a crucial Game 1 home run against Tennessee in Super Regional.
Avg: .270 | Hits: 38 | HR: 4 | RBI: 23 | SLG%: .390
17 | Aidan Tyrell
LHP | Senior | 6-0 | 165
Hometown: Joliet, IL
Named a team captain in 2022. Pitched in 25 games with career high six strikeouts against Manhattan in February.
ERA: 3.60 | W-L: 5-1 | IP: 45.0 | SO: 35
18 | Nick Juaire
Catcher/OF | Sophomore | 5-8 | 180
Hometown: Farmington, MN
Played in 27 games with a career high three hits against Boston College in April.
Avg: .355 | Hits: 22 | HR: 1 | RBI: 10 | SLG%: .474
19 Casey Kmet
Infield | Junior | 5-10 | 210
Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL
Played in 4 games during the 2022 season.
Avg: .200 | Hits: 1 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .400
20 | Nick DeMarco
Infield/RHP | Freshman | 5-11 | 185
Hometown: St. Charles, IL
Played in 13 games.
Avg: .333 | Hits: 3 | HR: 1 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .667
21 Brady Gumpf
Outfield | Sophomore | 6-1 | 195
Hometown: South Bend, IN
Played in eight games. Had two RBI against Wake Forest in April.
Avg: .375 | Hits: 3 | HR: 1 | RBI: 5 | SLG%: 1.000
23 | Austin Temple
RHP | Graduate senior | 6-4 | 180
Hometown: Palm City, FL
Transferred from Jacksonville for graduate season. Struck out 87 batters during his first season with the Irish.
ERA: 3.57 | W-L: 4-1 | IP: 68.0 | SO: 87
24 | Jack Findlay
LHP | Freshman | 6-3 | 200
Hometown: Ledgewood, NJ
Named to the 2022 Freshman All-American team. Pitched final five innings of Super Regional clincher over Tennessee, yielding one hit and no runs.
ERA: 1.99 | W-L: 6-2 | IP: 45.1 | SO: 51
25 | Ryan Lynch
LHP | Sophomore | 6-2 | 200
Hometown: Granger, IN
Pitched in one game this season.
ERA: .000 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 0 | SO: 0
26 | Roman Kimball
RHP | Freshman | 5-11 | 170
Hometown: New Hartford, NY
Pitched in 16 games this season with career high five strikeouts against Valparaiso in April.
ERA: 5.92 | W-L: 4-0 | IP: 24.1 | SO: 31
27 | Gerry Peacock
RHP | Junior | 6-3 | 200
Hometown: Williamstown, NJ
Pitched in one game this season.
ERA: 18.00 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 1.0 | SO: 2
28 | John Michael Bertrand
LHP | Graduate senior | 6-3 | 225
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA
List of 2021-22 accomplishments include Statesboro Regional Most Outstanding Player, First Team All-ACC, ACC Championship All-Tournament Team. Also a team captain.
ERA: 2.69 | W-L: 9-3 | IP: 103.2 | SO: 107
29 | Liam Simon
LHP | Junior | 6-4 | 220
Hometown: Freehold, NJ
Pitched in 15 games with an eight strikeout performance against Texas Tech in the Statesboro Regional.
ERA: 5.02 | W-L: 2-0 | IP: 28.2 | SO: 51
30 | DM Jefferson
Outfield | Freshman | 6-0 | 200
Hometown: Washington, DC
Played in 22 games with a three RBI performance against Marist in February.
Avg: .220 | Hits: 9 | HR: 0 | RBI: 8 | SLG%: .220
31 Caden Aoki
RHP | Freshman | 6-0 | 180
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Played in 4 games during his freshman season. He had a 3 strikeout performance against Valparaiso on March 15th.
ERA: 3.86 | W-L: 0-2 | IP: 9.1 | SO: 10
32 | Matt Bedford
RHP | Sophomore | 6-1 | 200
Hometown: Staten Island, NY
Played in 10 games as a sophomore after coming off an injured freshman year.
ERA: 6.24 | W-L: 1-0 | IP: 8.2 | SO: 12
33 | Radek Birkholz
RHP | Freshman | 6-0 | 200
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
Pitched in 20 games with a seven strikeout performance against Boston College in April.
ERA: 5.14 | W-L: 1-0 | IP: 21.0 | SO: 29
36 | Zach Kempe
RHP | Freshman | 6-1 | 185
Hometown: St. Charles, IL
Did not play in 2022.
37 | Matt Lazzaro
LHP | Graduate senior | 6-0 | 194
Hometown: Marietta, GA
Transferred to Notre Dame from Houston (also played at Furman). Had three strikeout performance against Louisville in March.
ERA: 3.12 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 8.2 | SO: 10
40 | Aidan Krupp
RHP | Freshman | 6-3 | 220
Hometown: River Forrest, IL
Did not play in 2022 season.
41 | Jackson Dennies
RHP | Sophomore | 6-4 | 240
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Pitched in 18 games with a three strikeout performance against Northern Illinois in March.
ERA: 4.86 | W-L: 1-1 | IP: 19.2 | SO: 19
42 | Brooks Coetzee III
Outfield | Senior | 6-1 | 210
Hometown: Mahomet, IL
Played in 55 games during his fourth season for the Irish. Had career high two home runs against Manhattan in February. Also had five RBI performance vs. Elon in March.
Avg: .262 | Hits: 56 | HR: 11 | RBI: 42 | SLG%: .432
43 | Will Mercer
LHP | Senior | 6-1 | 210
Hometown: Houston, TX
Played in 12 games during his third season with Notre Dame. Had a four strikeout performance against Florida State in April.
ERA: 4.95 | W-L: 2-1 | IP: 20.0 | SO: 20
45 | Alex Rao
RHP | Senior | 6-4 | 230
Hometown: Hobe Sound, FL
Pitched in 23 games with a standout performance against Duke in April, striking out eight.
ERA: 4.06 | W-L: 3-1 | IP: 44.1 | SO: 54
47 | Tony Lindwedel
Catcher | Sophomore | 5-11 | 185
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Played in seven games.
Avg: .500 | Hits: 2 | RBI: 1 | SLG%: .750
49 | Ricky Reeth
RHP | Freshman | 6-2 | 190
Hometown: Windermere, FL
Did not play this season.
50 | Sammy Cooper
RHP | Sophomore | 5-11 | 190
Hometown: Lee's Summit, MO
Played in six games with a three strikeout performance against Marist in Feb.
ERA: 6.75 | W-L: 0-0 | IP: 5.1 | SO: 5
52 | Ryan McLinskey
RHP | Graduate senior | 6-1 | 195
Hometown: Pearl River, NY
Transferred to Notre Dame from Seton Hall. Had a six strikeout performance against N.C. State in March.
ERA: 0-1 | W-L: 0-1 | IP: 26.0 | SO: 39