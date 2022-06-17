Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas in 2022 College World Series: Live score updates in Game 1

Michael Wanbaugh
ND Insider

Notre Dame baseball is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2002, taking on perennial national champion contender Texas in Friday's opening round of the eight-team tournament in Omaha Neb.

First pitch at Charles Swab Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ET).

The Irish (40-15), at one point ranked No. 1 early in the regular series, upset top-ranked Tennessee two games to one in the Knoxville Super Regional. Ninth-seeded Texas (47-20) came back from one-game down to outlast East Carolina in the Greenville (N.C.) Super Regional, 2-1.

A pair of left handers are scheduled to take the mound — John Michael Bertrand for Notre Dame and Pete Hansen for the Longhorns.

7:41 p.m. — Middle of the second

Notre Dame manages two hits against Pete Hansen, but can't get a run across.

7:31 p.m. — Notre Dame 1, Texas 0 end of first

1-2-3 for Irish ace left-hander John Michael Bertrand.

7:20 p.m. — Irish strike first 

Home run by Jared Miller for 1-0 Notre Dame lead in top of first.

Here we go

We're underway with first pitch from Texas lefty Pete Hansen. Temperature update: Well, It is summer in Midwest.

Start update

First pitch moved back to 7:15 p.m. 

Starting lineups

Texas Longhorns

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pregaming

