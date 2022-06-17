Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas in 2022 College World Series: Live score updates in Game 1

Notre Dame baseball is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2002, taking on perennial national champion contender Texas in Friday's opening round of the eight-team tournament in Omaha Neb.

First pitch at Charles Swab Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ET).

The Irish (40-15), at one point ranked No. 1 early in the regular series, upset top-ranked Tennessee two games to one in the Knoxville Super Regional. Ninth-seeded Texas (47-20) came back from one-game down to outlast East Carolina in the Greenville (N.C.) Super Regional, 2-1.

A pair of left handers are scheduled to take the mound — John Michael Bertrand for Notre Dame and Pete Hansen for the Longhorns.

Follow live updates of Friday night's game right here. Be sure to routinely hit REFRESH for the latest.

7:41 p.m. — Middle of the second

Notre Dame manages two hits against Pete Hansen, but can't get a run across.

7:31 p.m. — Notre Dame 1, Texas 0 end of first

1-2-3 for Irish ace left-hander John Michael Bertrand.

7:20 p.m. — Irish strike first

Home run by Jared Miller for 1-0 Notre Dame lead in top of first.

Here we go

We're underway with first pitch from Texas lefty Pete Hansen. Temperature update: Well, It is summer in Midwest.

Start update

First pitch moved back to 7:15 p.m.

Starting lineups

Texas Longhorns

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pregaming