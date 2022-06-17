How they scored: Notre Dame vs. Texas in College World Series opener

How Notre Dame and Texas scored Friday night in the opening round of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb:

Top of first inning

Notre Dame's Jared Miller hits a 3-1 pitch from Pete Hansen over the right-field fence for a two-out, solo home run.

Notre Dame 1, Texas 0

Top of third inning

Notre Dame's Ryan Cole is hit by a pitch (Hansen), steals second and advances to third on a hit by Jared Miller. Scores on a fielder's choice ground out to third by Carter Putz. Miller out at second.

Notre Dame 2, Texas 0

Bottom of third inning

Texas' Dylan Campbell leads off with a walk and advances to third on a single by Trey Faltine. Scores on fielder's choice by Eric Kennedy. Faltine thrown out at second.

Notre Dame 2, Texas 1

Top of fourth inning

Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan reaches on an infield single and advances to third on a single by Brooks Coetzee. Scores on a sacrifice bunt by Spencer Meyers. Originally called out at home by ruled safe after Notre Dame challenge. Notre Dame 3, Texas 1

Top of fifth inning

Notre Dame's David LaManna singles to center and advances to second on single to left by Jack Brannigan. Scores on single to center by Zack Prajzner, Brannigan to third.

Notre Dame 4 Texas 1

Brannigan scores on balk by Tennessee pitcher Tristan Stevens, Prajzner to second.

Notre Dame 5, Texas 1

Prajzner scores on single to right by Spencer Myers.

Notre Dame 6, Texas 1

Bottom of fifth inning

Texas' Dylan Campbell singles to second, steals second and scores on Douglas Hodo's single to left.

Notre Dame 6, Texas 2

Bottom of the sixth inning

Texas' Murphy Stehly singles to left and advances to second on wild pitch by Bertrand. Moves to third on a groundout by Austin Todd. Scores on wild pitch by Alex Rao.

Notre Dame 6, Texas 3

FINAL

Notre Dame defeats Ninth-seeded Texas, 7-3 in its CWS opener. Will face un-seeded Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Sunday.