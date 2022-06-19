Notre Dame baseball vs. Oklahoma 2022 College World Series: Live Game 2 score updates
First it was a Super Regional surprise elimination of No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville. Then came Friday's gem of a College World Series opener against perennial power Texas.
Now Notre Dame is suddenly the golden-helmeted darling of the college baseball world heading into Sunday's winner's bracket game against Oklahoma at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
The Irish (41-15) and Sooners (43-22) are both unseeded underdogs crashing the eight-team, double-elimination CWS tournament and are each two wins away from the final series. Sunday's winner will advance to play 2 p.m. Wednesday in the winner's bracket while the loser will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
11:10 p.m. — FINAL: Oklahoma defeats Notre Dame, 6-2
Notre Dame will play Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) in an elimination game. Oklahoma awaits the winner of that game Wednesday at 2 p.m. (ESPN).
10:57 p.m. — Heading to ninth, Sooners still up 4
10:23 p.m. — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2, end of the seventh
9:55 p.m. — Pitching change alert
Horton exits after six innings. It was his best outing of the year. Oklahoma's Jaret Godman takes over.
9:51 p.m. — Sooners get one back with two out, end of 6th
9:40 p.m. — Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 2, middle of 6th
Horton with 11 strikeouts and a walk through six.
9:36 p.m. — Notre Dame gets on the board
Wait just a minute. Irish finally get to Horton and show some sixth-inning life with a 2-run homer by catcher David LaManna.
9:28 p.m. — Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 0, end of 5th
Strike 'em-out, throw 'em-out double play gets Notre Dame out of the innning.
9:22 p.m. — Pitching change alert
Notre Dame's Matt Bedford in for Aidan Tyrell, who is done after three innings, eight hits and five earned runs.
9:19 p.m. — Sooners score 2 more on SAC bunt
Then stretches lead to 5-0 with RBI single.
9:14 p.m. — Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0, middle of 5th
Irish have just three hits, two of them by Carter Putz.
9:02 p.m. — Notre Dame ends Sooners threat with crazy play at third base
Uhh ... what? That is serious heads-up thinking by Jack Brannigan, not to mention the hose by Brooks Coetzee.
8:56 p.m. — Defense bails Irish out in bottom of 4th
8:51 p.m. — Sooners still up by 2
Notre Dame puts two on, but can't get them home. OU's Cade Horton up to 7 Ks.
8:39 p.m. — Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0, end of 3rd
8:19 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, end of 2nd
Tyrell comes in and slams the door with two quick outs.
8:13 p.m. — Sooners threatening in bottom of 2nd, prompts early Irish pitching change
Tyrell struggles with three walks in 32 pitches. Link Jarrett making a switch with two on and one out.
In is lefthander Aidan Tyrell.
8:06 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, middle of 2nd
Oklahoma RHP Cade Horton dealing so far with four strikeouts.
7:56 p.m. — End of first, no score
7:47 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, bottom of 1st
Notre Dame pitcher Austin Temple takes the mound for the Irish. 4-1 this season with a 3.56 ERA in 68.1 innings of work.
7:37 p.m. — And we're underway ...
With one of the more impressive putouts you'll see on a first pitch by Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson on Notre Dame lead off hitter Ryan Cole.
Starting lineups
Oklahoma Sooners
Notre Dame Fighting Irish