Notre Dame baseball vs. Oklahoma 2022 College World Series: Live Game 2 score updates

First it was a Super Regional surprise elimination of No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville. Then came Friday's gem of a College World Series opener against perennial power Texas.

Now Notre Dame is suddenly the golden-helmeted darling of the college baseball world heading into Sunday's winner's bracket game against Oklahoma at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

The Irish (41-15) and Sooners (43-22) are both unseeded underdogs crashing the eight-team, double-elimination CWS tournament and are each two wins away from the final series. Sunday's winner will advance to play 2 p.m. Wednesday in the winner's bracket while the loser will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

11:10 p.m. — FINAL: Oklahoma defeats Notre Dame, 6-2

Notre Dame will play Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) in an elimination game. Oklahoma awaits the winner of that game Wednesday at 2 p.m. (ESPN).

10:57 p.m. — Heading to ninth, Sooners still up 4

10:23 p.m. — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2, end of the seventh

9:55 p.m. — Pitching change alert

Horton exits after six innings. It was his best outing of the year. Oklahoma's Jaret Godman takes over.

9:51 p.m. — Sooners get one back with two out, end of 6th

9:40 p.m. — Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 2, middle of 6th

Horton with 11 strikeouts and a walk through six.

9:36 p.m. — Notre Dame gets on the board

Wait just a minute. Irish finally get to Horton and show some sixth-inning life with a 2-run homer by catcher David LaManna.

9:28 p.m. — Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 0, end of 5th

Strike 'em-out, throw 'em-out double play gets Notre Dame out of the innning.

9:22 p.m. — Pitching change alert

Notre Dame's Matt Bedford in for Aidan Tyrell, who is done after three innings, eight hits and five earned runs.

9:19 p.m. — Sooners score 2 more on SAC bunt

Then stretches lead to 5-0 with RBI single.

9:14 p.m. — Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0, middle of 5th

Irish have just three hits, two of them by Carter Putz.

9:02 p.m. — Notre Dame ends Sooners threat with crazy play at third base

Uhh ... what? That is serious heads-up thinking by Jack Brannigan, not to mention the hose by Brooks Coetzee.

8:56 p.m. — Defense bails Irish out in bottom of 4th

8:51 p.m. — Sooners still up by 2

Notre Dame puts two on, but can't get them home. OU's Cade Horton up to 7 Ks.

8:39 p.m. — Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0, end of 3rd

8:19 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, end of 2nd

Tyrell comes in and slams the door with two quick outs.

8:13 p.m. — Sooners threatening in bottom of 2nd, prompts early Irish pitching change

Tyrell struggles with three walks in 32 pitches. Link Jarrett making a switch with two on and one out.

In is lefthander Aidan Tyrell.

8:06 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, middle of 2nd

Oklahoma RHP Cade Horton dealing so far with four strikeouts.

7:56 p.m. — End of first, no score

7:47 p.m. — Notre Dame 0, Oklahoma 0, bottom of 1st

Notre Dame pitcher Austin Temple takes the mound for the Irish. 4-1 this season with a 3.56 ERA in 68.1 innings of work.

7:37 p.m. — And we're underway ...

With one of the more impressive putouts you'll see on a first pitch by Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson on Notre Dame lead off hitter Ryan Cole.

Starting lineups

Oklahoma Sooners

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Not so fast ... First pitch update

Pregaming