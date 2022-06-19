How they scored: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in College World Series second round game
How Notre Dame and Oklahoma scored Sunday night in the second round of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.:
Bottom of third inning
Oklahoma's Tanner Tredaway hits a 2-2 pitch from Aidan Tyrell to center-field that brings home Peyton Graham.
Oklahoma 1, Notre Dame 0
Oklahoma's Wallace Clark singles to center, Tredaway scores.
Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0
Bottom of fifth inning
Oklahoma's Wallace Clark is safe at third after a throwing error by Notre Dame's Tyrell. Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks score.
Oklahoma 4, Notre Dame 0
Oklahoma's Clark scores after Jackson Nicklaus singles to left center.
Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 0
Top of sixth inning
Notre Dame's David LaManna hits a two-run homerun to left off of Cade Horton. Putz scores with LaManna.
Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 2
Bottom of sixth inning
Oklahoma's Tredaway hits a single towards left center while Spikerman scores, and Graham heads to third base.
Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2
Final
Notre Dame loses to Oklahoma 6-2. They will face Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Tuesday.