How they scored: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in College World Series second round game

Fernando Ramirez
ND Insider

How Notre Dame and Oklahoma scored Sunday night in the second round of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.:

Bottom of third inning 

Oklahoma's Tanner Tredaway hits a 2-2 pitch from Aidan Tyrell to center-field that brings home Peyton Graham.

Oklahoma 1, Notre Dame 0

Oklahoma Peyton Graham (20) fist bumps Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrating his run in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Oklahoma's Wallace Clark singles to center, Tredaway scores.

Oklahoma 2, Notre Dame 0

Bottom of fifth inning 

Oklahoma's Wallace Clark is safe at third after a throwing error by Notre Dame's Tyrell. Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks score.

Oklahoma 4, Notre Dame 0

Oklahoma's Clark scores after Jackson Nicklaus singles to left center.

Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 0

Top of sixth inning

Notre Dame's David LaManna hits a two-run homerun to left off of Cade Horton. Putz scores with LaManna.

Oklahoma 5, Notre Dame 2

Bottom of sixth inning

Oklahoma's Tredaway hits a single towards left center while Spikerman scores, and Graham heads to third base.

Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Final

Notre Dame loses to Oklahoma 6-2. They will face Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Tuesday.