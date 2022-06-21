How they scored: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M in 2022 College World Series elimination game

How Notre Dame and Texas A&M scored Tuesday in the elimination round of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.:

Top of third

Texas A&M's Jordan Thompson walked by Notre Dame's Liam Simon. Advanced to second on balk and to third on single to center by Kole Kaler, who advanced to second on the throw. Trevor Werner walked.

2022 College World Series: Notre Dame couldn't build on Omaha momentum, and they're done

Highlights from College World Series Game 3: Notre Dame baseball falls to Texas A&M in 2022 College World Series

Both Thompson and Kaler score on fielder's choice to third by Dylan Rock and Notre Dame throwing error to first. Werner advances to third and Rock to second on the play.

Texas A&M 2, Notre Dame 0

Werner scores on sacrifice fly by Ryan Targac hit a sacrifice fly off Jack Findlay.

Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Top of fifth

Texas A&M Trevor Werner hits a homerun to left field off of Notre Dame's Jack Findlay.

Texas A&M 4, Notre Dame 0

A&M's Jack Moss doubles to right center and reaches third on a passed ball by David LaManna. Scores on single to left field byDylan Rock.

Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom of eighth

Notre Dame's Brooks Coetzee hits a home run to left off Brad Rudis.

Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

FINAL

Notre Dame is defeated by Texas A&M 5-1 and are eliminated from the College World Series.