Live Game 3 updates: Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas A&M in 2022 College World Series

It comes down to win or go home for Notre Dame (41-16) vs. Texas A&M (43-19) in Tuesday afternoon's elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The winner gets a date with Oklahoma Wednesday. The Sooners sent the Irish to the loser's bracket Sunday with a 6-2 win.

5:02 p.m. ET: Brooks Coetzee III with home run shot for Notre Dame

Big home run for the Irish from Notre Dame Senior Brooks Coetzee III. Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1.

4:55 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, Top of 8th

Notre Dame's defense keeps the Aggies from getting on the board. It's crunch time for the Irish.

4:40 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, Bottom of 7th

Notre Dame infielder Jared Miller gets the Irish its third hit of the day with a grounder past third base.

4:31 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, Top of 7th

4:26 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, End of 6th

Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer ends the 6th inning with his sixth shutout.

4:05 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, Top of 6th

The Irish make a pitching change, bringing in LHP Will Mercer.

4:02 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, End of 5th

3:42 p.m. ET: Notre Dame calls in Alex Rao

Jack Findlay ends his day. Notre Dame RHP Alex Rao enters the game in hopes of turning things around. TAMU 5, Notre Dame 0

3:40 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0, Top of 5th

Texas A&M scores again with an RBI from Dylan Rock.

The Aggies start off the inning with a home run shot to the left from Trevor Werner.

3:33 p.m. ET: TAMU 3, Notre Dame 0, End of 4th

Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer continues to silence Notre Dame as both teams head into the 5th inning.

3:26 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0, Bottom of 4th

David LaManna gets Notre Dame on the board for its first hit of the game.

3:20 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0, Top of 4th

Errors continue to plague Notre dame as another missed play leads to Aggies on first and third. But the Irish defense saved by the bell as top of the 4th ends with no runs.

3:15 p.m. ET: Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett ahead of the 4th

"We gave them so many opportunities," said Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett. "We're lucky it's only three-nothing."

3:06 p.m. ET: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0, Bottom of 3rd

After hitting Notre Dame OF Ryan Cole in his second at-bat, the Aggies sit down the Irish in the third.

3 p.m. ET: Texas A&M gets on the board after Notre Dame error

The Aggies take advantage of the Irish blunder at first, and bring in two runs. After throwing a couple walks (Findlay), the Aggies advance a runner on a sac fly. Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

2:55 p.m. ET: Notre Dame pitching change, Jack Findlay takes the mound

With bases loaded, the Irish bring out Freshman All-American Jack Findlay to take over for Liam Simon.

2:52 p.m. ET: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0, Top of 3rd

Notre Dame makes a big outfield error early in the inning, setting up a bases loaded situation for the Aggies offense

2:45 p.m. ET: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0 End of 2nd

Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer closes the second inning perfect as the Irish gear up for the third.

2:29 p.m. ET: Notre Dame 0, TAMU 0, Top of 2nd

Texas A&M starts inning off with a leadoff double from Austin Bost.

2:25 p.m. ET: End of first, both teams scoreless

2:20 p.m. ET: Notre Dame challenges call at first base

Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett used one of his two challenges on a possible obstruction call at first base. Umpires ended up confirming the out at first base. The Irish lose its first challenge of the day.

2:15 p.m. ET: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0, bottom of 1st

Notre Dame grad student Ryan Cole leads off for the Irish. He gets on-base for first hit of the game.

2:09 p.m. ET: First pitch underway in Omaha

Notre Dame junior Liam Simon throws 97-mph fastball to open elimination game.

Starting lineups

TEXAS A&M

NOTRE DAME

College World Series Pregame

Here's how you can tune-in to Tuesday's College World Series elimination game.

