Notre Dame freshman running back Jadarian Price suffers season-ending injury

SOUTH BEND – The offseason hits keep on coming for Notre Dame’s once-deep corps of running backs.

Early-enrolled freshman Jadarian Price will miss the 2022 season after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, the school announced. After an impressive spring practice that included a star turn in the Blue-Gold Game, Price was injured during summer workouts.

Logan Diggs, Notre Dame’s top returning rusher at the position, underwent surgery in late April to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Diggs, who rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, could miss fall camp and then some, depending on what is typically a 4-6 month recovery period.

Their injuries open the door for another freshman, former Indiana signee Gi’Bran Payne, to compete for playing time after enrolling this summer. Payne, a four-star recruit from Cincinnati, will join holdovers Chris Tyree and Audric Estime in the battle for playing time after two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams was drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams has injury issues of his own, having undergone surgery to repair a broken foot in early June after suffering the injury during organized team activities.

A four-star recruit out of Denison, Texas, Price caught eight passes for 104 yards and a 51-yard touchdown in the spring game. He also had nine carries for just 12 yards in the exhibition.

“I was like, ‘Man, this really just happened,’” Price said after that performance. “But just seeing those guys love on me and hype me up was an amazing experience. … I may be a young guy on this team, but I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done.”

Price’s confidence was unmistakable, but now he will have to wait until 2023 to put his skills on display.

