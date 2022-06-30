Notre Dame will bring back green jerseys for the first time since 2018 vs. Cal

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame announced on social media Thursday that the team is dusting off its nostalgic and beloved green jerseys for at least one game in 2022.

It will happen Sept. 17, when the Irish host California at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (ET)

The Notre Dame social media used him to announce the green jerseys. He is at his desk reading out tweets from angry fans about bringing back the jerseys.

This will be the first time Notre Dame has worn the green jerseys since 2018. But the lore of the the Green Jerseys dates back 45 years.

On Oct. 22, 1977, No. 11 Notre Dame made the switch from blue to green jerseys just before kickoff against No. 5 USC. Notre Dame won that game 49-19 and went on to win the national championship.

Notre Dame has implored the power of green multiple times since to varying degrees of success.

For the 1992 Sugar Bowl against heavily favored Florida, Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz dipped his toe in the magic. The Irish were the visiting team, but came out for kickoff with white jerseys with green numbers.

Same affect.

The 18th-ranked Irish were nearly seven-point underdogs to the No. 3 Gators, but ended up winning 39-28.

Head coach Charlie Weis reached for green in just his sixth game as head coach in one of the most legendary losses in Notre Dame history ... the "Bush Push" game in October 2005.

Again, after warming up in traditional blue, the Irish took the field before kickoff in green against No. 1 and two-time defending national champion USC.

"The Irish barreled out of the tunnel in bright green jerseys," the South Bend Tribune reported that day. "To Notre Dame romantics, green is still the color that turns them on when the mood is right. A crowd of more than 80,000 let out a roar that quite possibly shook down thunder. One student in the stands actually had tears rolling down her green-painted face. Two men in green Gator Bowl blazers were near the tunnel, jumping and high-fiving each other. During a brief lapse in professionalism, two field ushers shared an embrace."

Even if it isn't Southern Cal, green jerseys still seem to mean something against Cal on social media.