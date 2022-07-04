Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame football's 2023, 2024 recruiting classes looking strong

SOUTH BEND — There is something unique about Marcus Freeman's relationship with his players. On Dec. 3, 2021 the Notre Dame social media team posted a video of Freemen greeting his team for the first time after being named head coach.

The players cheered and surrounded Freeman with excitement.

Perhaps it's connections like that, as well as an obsession with the craft, as to why Freeman and the Irish are making so much progress on the recruiting trail.

In the past month Notre Dame reeled in Class of 2023 four-star commitments in cornerback Micah Bell (Houston), linebacker Charles Jagusah (Rock Island, Ill.), defensive lineman Brenan Vernon (Mentor, Ohio), and wide receiver Rico Flores (Folsom, Calif.).

Freeman has been on the recruiting trail since his first day as head coach.

► More: Marcus Freeman 'right man for the job' say former Notre Dame players on the West Coast

► More: Notre Dame will bring back green jerseys for the first time since 2018 vs. Cal

"I'd better be the lead recruiter," he said during his introductory press conference, "on every kid that we recruit."

When former Irish head coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU following the 2021 regular season, Freeman was promoted after just one year as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.

During that year Freeman proved his worth as a recruiter, landing four-star defensive end Tyson Ford (incoming freshman), who chose Notre Dame over Oklahoma.

He also closed on star cornerback Jaden Mickey, defensive end Aiden Gobaira and linebacker Josh Burnham. All could contribute as freshman in 2022.

According to 247 sports, Notre Dame has the top recruiting class of 2023 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Penn State. The class consists of one five-star — defensive end Keon Keeley from Tampa — 15 four-stars and two three-stars.

It doesn't stop there because Freeman has also been focused on In the 2024 class, Notre Dame already has five commitments, with five-star quarterback CJ Carr as the headliner.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has been a great hype man for the university. He's been on Twitter celebrating the recruits that commit to Notre Dame.

Here's a look at who Freeman and his staff has received commitments from as of this week: