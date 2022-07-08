Red Wings select Notre Dame hockey signee Brennan Ali

Tribune Staff Report

Forward Brennan Ali, who signed a national letter of intent with Notre Dame last fall, was taken by the Detroit Red Wings in Friday’s National Hockey League draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Ali, an 18-year-old native of Glencoe, Illinois, was chosen in the seventh round, the 212th player selected. A lefty-shooting center, Ali is the 92nd player in program history and the 45th in coach Jeff Jackson’s tenure to be selected in the draft. At least one Notre Dame player has been selected since 2004.

Ali played for three teams during the 2021-22 hockey season. He played most of the season with Avon (Connecticut) Old Farms, scoring 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 27 games. He played two games with the U.S. National Development Program’s Under-18 team, notching an assist. Ali finished the season with the Lincoln (Nebraska) Stars of the United States Hockey League, scoring a pair of assists in nine games.