Irish roundup: Notre Dame softball wins first ACC series; Another ranked win for men's LAX

Here is a look at Notre Dame spring sports from this past weekend's action:

Notre Dame softball wins series at N.C. State

The Irish (13-7, 3-3 ACC) picked up its first conference win of the season, sweeping Saturday's double-header at NC State, 10-2 and 7-1, after falling 11-3 in Friday's opener.

Karina Gaskins recorded three RBI on two hits, while Joley Mitchell and Brooke Marquez each added two RBI in Saturday's morning game. Mitchell added four RBI in the night-capper, while Payton Tidd pitched seven innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out seven.

Tidd had two of Notre Dame's three RBI in Friday's loss.

The Irish have a busy week with three games in North Carolina at Elon on March 14, UNC Greensboro on March 15 and East Carolina on March 16.

Notre Dame men's lacrosse remains perfect

No. 2 Notre Dame improved to 5-0 with a 16-3 home victory over No. 10 Ohio State.

Eric Dobson scored four goals for the Irish, while Chris Kavanagh added three and Pat Kavanagh two. Notre Dame has won 11 consecutive games dating back to last season and three straight against ranked teams, outscoring them 44-23.

The Irish (5-0) travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to face Michigan.

Notre Dame baseball drops two at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame baseball saw its losing streak reach three games after dropping its first two games at Georgia Tech (7-4, 15-2) before salvaging the three-game weekend series with a 17-4 win Sunday.

Jack Penney led the Irish with five RBI in their weekend win. Nick Juaire added three and Carter Putz and Zack Prajzner each chipped in two RBI.

A four-run fifth inning was not enough in Friday's series opener as the Yellow Jackets scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh to complete their 7-4 win. Matt Bedford allowed four earned runs in one inning of relief for the Irish.

In its second weekend loss, Notre Dame allowed 11 runs through the first four innings, only sccoring one run in the third andd one in the ninth as Georgia Tech cruised to its 15-2 win. Penney and DM Jefferson recorded RBIs for the Irish.

Notre Dame (6-6, 1-2 ACC) will play a two-game midweek series against Saint Joseph in North Carolina on March 14 and 145, before returning to ACC play this weekend for a three-game series at Wake Forest from March 17-19.

Notre Dame women's lacrosse falls at Syracuse

No. 12 Notre Dame saw its three-game winning streak come to an end when it lost 15-7 at No. 2 Syracuse this past weekend.

Kelley Denes and Kristen Shanahan each scored two goals, while Kasey Chomas, Jane McAvoy and Abby Maichin also scored.

The Irish (4-2, 2-1 ACC) return to South Bend for two games this week, playing Virginia Tech on March 16 and Liberty on March 19.

Markezich runnerup at NCAA Indoor track nationals

Olivia Markezich finished runnerup in the 3,000-meter with a time of 9:13.01 at the NCAA Indoor track nationals in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday.

Markezich's finished, combined with teammate Jadin O'Brien's national title in the pentathlon on Friday, helped the Irish to a seventh place finish.