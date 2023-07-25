Notre Dame football legend Johnny Lujack, winner of the 1947 Heisman Trophy, dies at 98

Johnny Lujack, the 1947 Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was 98.

Lujack was the second of seven Heisman winners in Fighting Irish history and had been the oldest living Heisman winner until his passing.

Lujack led Notre Dame to the 1943 national championship after previous starting quarterback, Angelo Bertelli, left to join the Marines. Lujack joined the Navy following the 1943 campaign, not returning to Notre Dame until the conclusion of World War II.

In 1946, Lujack finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for 778 yards and six touchdowns. He won the Heisman in 1947 with 777 passing yards and nine touchdowns, impressive numbers for the era.

While known for his offensive prowess, it was a defensive play that Lujack is remembered most. In a 0-0 game with Army, Lujack made a game-saving tackle to preserve the tie, ensuring Notre Dame’s chances at the national championship that season. The game was later dubbed the “Game of the Century.”

Notre Dame won national titles in Lujack's final two seasonsl, going 8-0-1 in 1946 and 9-0 in 1947. For his career, Lujack posted a 20-1-1 record.

“I never had in mind winning the Heisman Trophy,” Lujack said as part of a tribute video posted by Notre Dame on social media Tuesday afternoon. “Everything I did was Notre Dame and the team.”

Lujack was taken fourth overall in the NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears, throwing 23 touchdown passes in 1949. He showed off his versatility in 1950 when he rushed for a then-NFL record 11 touchdowns.

It was a brief four-year NFL career for Lujack, finishing with 6,295 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns, 742 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, 12 interceptions as a defensive back and 130-for-136 on extra-point attempts.

Lujack passed away early Tuesday in Florida. His granddaughter, Amy Schiller, told The Associated Press that Lujack was in good health until a few weeks ago. That’s when things took a turn for the worse, with Lujack ultimately being put into hospice care recently.

Lujack is survived by his wife of 74 years, Patricia Ann, and their children, Mary and Jeff. They had another daughter, Carol, who passed away in 2002.