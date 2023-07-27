Three observations from Notre Dame football's second practice of fall camp Thursday

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football's second fall practice of the 2023 college football season is in the books. The media was able to watch the first 20 minutes of Thursday's festivities. Here are three things that stood out:

A new practice routine for head coach Marcus Freeman?

For the second time in as many days, head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the team following the pre-practice stretch session. He had the entire team take a knee before giving a minute-long speech.

Freeman was asked about this following Wednesday’s practice.

“Usually, I don’t have them take a knee, but I wanted to for the first day,” Freeman answered. “I know their emotions were high, so I said, ‘Take a knee. Catch your breath.’"

With the muggy morning temperatures inside the Irish Athletic Center and even on the outdoor practice fields. Freeman said he had two messages for his team.

"I wanted them to focus on listening (with the) intent to learn," he said. "... We have to take coaching from our coaches.

“The second point was: there’s going to be mistakes, I get it. But I want to see guys that play with the effort and attitude that we only accept here at Notre Dame.”

New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker takes keen interest in offensive line

Showing he’s not just the tight ends coach anymore, new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker observed the offensive linemen during the individual drills portion of practice. In the past Parker would work with the tight ends exclusively.

Parker left the coaching to offensive line coach Joe Rudolph while watching nearby.

Parker had the luxury of coaching Michael Mayer last year, statistically the best tight end in Notre Dame history. Mayer was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Parker was promoted to OC after Tommy Rees left to take the same position under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Surprise ... It's hot in July

One of the hottest weeks of the year so far has coincided with the start of football practices. After a hot day Wednesday, it was even warmer Thursday morning, with the humidity simulating Florida-like conditions.

Temperatures were forecast in the 90s Thursday with heat indexes slipping into the triple digits.

Plenty of water bottles were consumed even in the first 20 minutes as players, coaches and staff were determined to stay hydrated.

The Irish practice again on Friday