Despite coaching change, freshmen offensive linemen remained loyal to Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Four freshmen offensive linemen joined the Notre Dame football team in June.

When they stepped on campus, the primary coach that had recruited them was no longer on staff.

Harry Hiestand’s retirement as offensive line coach in February even surprised those he had recruited. It didn’t deter Chris Terek, Charles Jagusah, Joe Otting and Sullivan Absher from keeping their commitment firm with the Irish.

“My mom and I had talked about it a little bit, just because he was up there in age,” Jagusah said. “But I didn’t know anything about it. He kind of just gave me a call and said, ‘Hey, just letting you know that I’m leaving.’ He still stays in touch with me a little bit, and he’s a great resource to have.”

Hiestand, 64, was in his second stint with Notre Dame, spending one season back before retiring on Super Bowl Sunday. He was instrumental in signing the four June enrollees, along with freshman Sam Pendleton, who joined the Irish for spring practices.

“I understood where he was coming from,” Terek said. “He’s got a son who’s a senior, and he wants to watch him play ball. He has a lot of things going on, but I was in for the ride anyway. It didn’t matter for me — I mean, it did matter, I cared. But I just wanted to know who my new o-line coach that I was going to be working with.”

Retiring less than a month before spring practices, Notre Dame moved fast to find Hiestand’s replacement. They found it in Joe Rudolph, who was the offensive line coach at Virginia Tech in 2022.

All the June enrollees praised Rudolph, even in their limited time with him so far.

“I love how instant the feedback is,” Absher said. “Like, I messed up on a pass (protection) rep (Monday), and he tells me instantly what I did wrong instead of telling me two or three plays later when I may not be able to necessarily fix that as fast. But it really stands out in the film room because he goes in depth on what to do.”

Having four new players join the room in June can be daunting. Rudolph has learned to take the good with the bad as the young players develop.

“There are certain days I'm sure they're like, man, and then there's days where you can see it really starting to hit home for them,” Rudolph said. “They've all had great approaches. They've all came in and the strength staff done a great job to get them in the best shape to attack this. Haven't had any issues with that. And they're learning quick.”

Being able to have three other freshmen alongside him during the quick transition has helped Otting.

“It was good for all four of us," Otting said. "We kind of relate on a lot of things. It’s been good. The speed of the game is a whole lot quicker, and to know that all of us are picking it up as days go by and still learning — it’s been good.”

It’s unlikely any of the five true freshmen lineman will see much playing time in 2023. Three of the starting spots along the offensive line seem solidified, with junior Joe Alt at left tackle, junior Blake Fisher at right tackle and graduate senior Zeke Correll at center.

Both guard spots are up for grabs, with redshirt freshman Billy Schrauth and redshirt sophomore Pat Coogan battling at left guard, while redshirt sophomore Rocco Spindler and graduate senior Andrew Kristofic are in contention to start at right guard.

Even as the veterans battle for first-team reps, they’re making sure the young guys are ready if their name is called upon.

“For me the biggest thing I’ve done with them is I take pride in the playbook," Alt said. "It’s something I really want to know. I want to know the ins and outs of it. I’ve been trying to work with them on that stuff: the pre-snap, the drawing. ... The guys who are getting recruited here, that’s what they’re best at, is reacting. If you can react and do that, that’s why you got recruited here. It’s just being able to know what you’re doing pre-snap, seeing with your eyes and then just believing you can do it. That’s what I’ve been trying to help them with."