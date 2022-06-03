First-round regional game was halted in bottom of first inning - with Irish up 2-0

All was right in the Notre Dame baseball world early Friday afternoon.

And then, the NCAA official in the yellow golf shirt – the one no player or coach or fan wants to see – stepped on the field at J.I. Clement Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia and basically ruined everything during the bottom of the first inning of a first-round tournament regional against No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

A David LaManna ground-rule double with the bases loaded gave the No. 2 seed Irish a 2-0 lead 24 minutes after the first pitch with one out as the clock hit 2:31 p.m. Five-plus hours later, the teams still were waiting out a rain/lightning/weather delay that had already forced the postponement of the regional’s second game between No. 1 seed Georgia Southern and No. 4 North Carolina Greensboro.

That game was scheduled to start at 7. It was decided that those teams would play Saturday at 10 a.m.

Notre Dame and Texas Tech? After waiting six hours, it was back to baseball. Friday's game resumed at 8:31 even with more rain/lightning/weather in the forecast for the rest of the night. The Irish arrived at the park at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The rest of the regional schedule calls for three games Saturday, two on Sunday and two Monday, the seventh an if-necessary possibility.

The delay did little to wear down Irish reliever Liam Simon. He struck out the side in the top of the second throwing almost nothing but fastballs. Gas. Cheese. He hit 98 mph on the radar gun at one point. He pitched angry. Pitched like he had spent the past six hours waiting to, well, pitch.

The Irish lived a little on the edge early. Texas Tech loaded the bases twice in the first four innings, but had only almosts to show for it. The Red Raiders couldn't score either time.

How did Notre Dame pass the time during the extensive delay? Soon after the game was halted, the Irish remained in their third-base dugout before both teams decided to board their respective charter buses for the short trip back to their respective hotels. For the Irish, it was about a five-minute drive.

Notre Dame spent about 40 minutes back at its hotel before both teams were quickly summoned back to the stadium by an NCAA representative, who insisted there was a window of opportunity to resume play. Relief pitchers from both teams – no use bringing back either starter after that much time – were getting loose and a start time of 5:35 was announced.

Hope it was in pencil.

That start time came and went and still, no baseball. Apparently, the guy in the yellow shirt again appeared, which signaled that lighting had been detected within an eight-mile radius of the ballpark. Off the field the players and pitchers went.

Again.

Notre Dame retreated to a nearby academic building – word is it was the journalism building – where it remained until nearly 8.

"It was great; they had card tricks going," head coach Link Jarrett told ACC Network during a fifth-inning interview. "It was really nice."

On Thursday, Jarrett expressed his concerns about having to deal with weather issues on Friday. A couple hundred miles to the south, Friday’s first round of the Miami (Fla.) regional was pushed back to Saturday because of the arrival of a tropical storm. That regional is scheduled to start Saturday.

The rain wiped out the work of Irish starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand, named an All-American this week, after only one inning. Bertrand loaded the bases but worked out of the jam to keep the Red Raiders scoreless in the first.

He threw a total of 26 pitches before the weather moved in and it was decided that he would not return. Simon took over in the second for the Irish.

