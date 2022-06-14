Notre Dame baseball: Irish open in Omaha on Friday against Longhorns

Tom Noie
How to watch Notre Dame
in 2022 College World Series 

Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska will host Friday's College World Series opening-round game between Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (South Bend time). Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

►Who: Notre Dame (40-15) vs. No. 9 seed Texas (47-20) 

►What: Opening round, 2022 College World Series 

►Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000), Omaha, Nebraska. 

►When: 7 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Friday, June 17 

►TV/Live stream: ESPN. 

►Also: Follow Notre Dame baseball live updates on Twitter from Omaha with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI 

Complete CWS schedule (double elimination until finals) 

Friday, June 17 

Game 1:  Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 2:  Texas vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

Saturday, June 18 

Game 3:  Stanford vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 4:  Ole Miss vs. Oregon State/Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

Sunday, June 19 

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 6:  Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN2) 

Monday, June 20 

Game 7:  Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 8:  Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

Tuesday, June 21 

Game 9:  Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD 

Game 10:  Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD 

Wednesday, June 22 

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TV and time TBD 

Game 12:  Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TV and time TBD 

Thursday, June 23 

Game 13 (if necessary):  Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD 

Game 14 (if necessary):  Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD 

College World Series Finals 

Best-of-three 

Game 1 (Saturday, June 25): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 2 (Sunday, June 26):  Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN) 

Game 3 (Monday, June 27; if necessary):  Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

Notre Dame odds to win CWS 

Notre Dame is at +425 to win its first CWS. Texas is favored at +400 while Texas A&M is considered the longshot at +800 according to https://www.thelines.com/odds/college-world-series/  

