Notre Dame baseball: Irish open in Omaha on Friday against Longhorns

How to watch Notre Dame

in 2022 College World Series

►Who: Notre Dame (40-15) vs. No. 9 seed Texas (47-20)

►What: Opening round, 2022 College World Series

►Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000), Omaha, Nebraska.

►When: 7 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Friday, June 17

►TV/Live stream: ESPN.

►Also: Follow Notre Dame baseball live updates on Twitter from Omaha with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI

Complete CWS schedule (double elimination until finals)

Friday, June 17

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Texas vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 18

Game 3: Stanford vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Ole Miss vs. Oregon State/Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 19

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 20

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TV and time TBD

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TV and time TBD

Thursday, June 23

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD

College World Series Finals

Best-of-three

Game 1 (Saturday, June 25): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 (Sunday, June 26): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (Monday, June 27; if necessary): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Notre Dame odds to win CWS

Notre Dame is at +425 to win its first CWS. Texas is favored at +400 while Texas A&M is considered the longshot at +800 according to https://www.thelines.com/odds/college-world-series/

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.