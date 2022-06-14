Notre Dame baseball: Irish open in Omaha on Friday against Longhorns
How to watch Notre Dame
in 2022 College World Series
►Who: Notre Dame (40-15) vs. No. 9 seed Texas (47-20)
►What: Opening round, 2022 College World Series
►Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000), Omaha, Nebraska.
►When: 7 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Friday, June 17
►TV/Live stream: ESPN.
►Also: Follow Notre Dame baseball live updates on Twitter from Omaha with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI
Complete CWS schedule (double elimination until finals)
Friday, June 17
Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Texas vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, June 18
Game 3: Stanford vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Ole Miss vs. Oregon State/Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 19
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday, June 20
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (elimination game), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 21
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), TV and time TBD
Wednesday, June 22
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TV and time TBD
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TV and time TBD
Thursday, June 23
Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD
Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD
College World Series Finals
Best-of-three
Game 1 (Saturday, June 25): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 (Sunday, June 26): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3 (Monday, June 27; if necessary): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Notre Dame odds to win CWS
Notre Dame is at +425 to win its first CWS. Texas is favored at +400 while Texas A&M is considered the longshot at +800 according to https://www.thelines.com/odds/college-world-series/
