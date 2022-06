Baseball: Tuesday afternoon game next up for Irish in Omaha

How to watch Notre Dame in College World Series

►Who: Notre Dame (41-16) vs. No. 5 seed Texas A&M (43-19)

►What: 2022 College World Series, elimination game.

►Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,500), Omaha, Nebraska.

►When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. (South Bend time).

►TV/Live stream: ESPN.

►Also: Follow Notre Dame baseball live updates on Twitter from Omaha with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI

Remaining CWS schedule (double elimination until finals)

Monday, June 20

Game 7: Stanford vs. Auburn (elimination game), 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9: Notre Dame (41-16) vs. Texas A&M (43-19), 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), 7 p.m., TVTBD

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TV and time TBD

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TV and time TBD

Thursday, June 23

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if first loss), TV and time TBD

College World Series Finals

Best-of-three series

Game 1 (Saturday, June 25): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2 (Sunday, June 26): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3 (Monday, June 27; if necessary): Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.