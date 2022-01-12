Men's soccer: Three Irish selected in the first round of 2022 MLS SuperDraft

The Notre Dame men's soccer team made a run to the College Cup for the first time since 2013, before falling in penalty kicks to Clemson in the national semifinals. Three of those Irish players were selected in the first round of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft.

Senior forward, Jack Lynn was selected by Orlando City FC with the 18th overall pick. Senior midfielder, Mohamed Omar was picked 23rd by the Colorado Rapids and senior defender, Philip Quinton was selected by the Columbus Crew with the 25th pick in the first round.

It was the first time in program history that three Irish were picked in the first round.

In four seasons, Lynn, from St. Louis, Missouri, scored a team-leading 31 career goals, while adding eight assists. Ten of those goals came in 2021, when Lynn was named an All-American and ACC First-Team player.

Omar, from Toronto, scored six goals over his Notre Dame career, with four coming during Notre Dame's run to the College Cup this year.

"I'm just so excited to head over to Colorado and just fight for my place," Omar said in an interview with MLS after getting drafted. "They are taking a chance on me and I couldn't be more grateful for it."

Quinton, a team captain from Portland, was instrumental in a Notre Dame defense that had to make major changes after a slow start to the 2021 season. During last season's NCAA Tournament, the Irish gave up only two goals, one to Pittsburgh in the Elite Eight and another to Clemson in the College Cup. He scored two goals in his Notre Dame career, both coming this season.