Live updates: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in ACC tournament action

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament as they take on No. 7 Virginia Tech in Thursday night's quarterfinals.

The Irish (22-9 overall, 11-5 in conference) won six of their last eight regular-season games. Blake Wesley leads the Irish in scoring (14.8), followed closely by Dane Goodwin (14.0, 64 3-pointers on 44.8% accuracy). Paul Atkinson averages 12.6 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds.

The Hokies (20-12) advanced Wednesday night on Darius Maddox's buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Clemson. They have won four of their past five games. Keve Aluma leads Virigina Tech in scoring (15.5, along with 6.7 rebounds) and Justyn Mutts leads in rebounding (7.6, along with 10.3 points).

Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 79-73 on Jan. 15.

Notre Dame changes starting lineup

Irish want to combat Virginia Tech's inside game.

