NCAA Tournament watch: Notre Dame basketball players, fans react to Selection Sunday show

The Notre Dame men's basketball team is officially in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. After posting an overall record of 22-10 and falling to Virginia Tech, 87-80, in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament, the Fighting Irish will have its chance in the Big Dance as a No. 11-seed.

After all the Selection Sunday fanfare was said and done, Notre Dame will face Rutgers in the First Four Round of the NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton on Wednesday March 16th, with tip-off time to be announced Sunday night.

Notre Dame's last tournament appearance was in 2017 and ended with a 83-71 loss to No. 4-seed West Virginia in the Second Round.

The Fighting Irish in March Madness:Notre Dame headed back to NCAA basketball tournament as No. 11 seed

Here's how fans and analysts reacted to the Selection Sunday show results.

NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show media reaction

Notre Dame basketball Tournament bid:How did this Irish team get here on the brink of an NCAA tournament bid?

Need a March Madness bracket?