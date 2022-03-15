How to watch Notre Dame basketball vs. Rutgers in First Four Round of NCAA Tournament
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team (22-10) finished third in the ACC after a, 87-80, quarterfinal loss to Virginia Tech in the conference tournament.
Selection Sunday results revealed that No. 11-seed Notre Dame will play No. 11-seed Rutgers in the First Four Round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday March 16.
How to watch Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
When: 9:10 P.M. ET, Wednesday, Mar. 16.
TV/Live stream:March Madness Live, truTV
Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio
Radio: SIRIUS/XM CHANNEL 84
NCAA Tournament betting odds
Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
The over/under for the game is 132.5-points.
NCAA Tournament history
The last time the Fighting Irish made the Big Dance was in 2017. No. 5-seed Notre Dame loss, to No. 4-seed West Virginia, 83-71, in the Second Round.
Notre Dame's most successful tournament outing was its Final Four appearance in 1978. The team finished with a narrow loss to Duke, 90-86.
